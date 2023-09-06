When is Star Trek Day 2023?

Trekkies worldwide are preparing to salute the greatest-ever science fiction franchise in what promises to be an action-packed day of celebration.

Star Trek Day was first pioneered in 2020 and has regularly featured updates on new Trek shows and movies. It will fall on Sept. 8 — the date The Original Series episode “The Man Trap” hit screens in 1966, the first-ever aired Star Trek episode. This year is also the 50th anniversary of Star Trek‘s first foray into the cartoon world with Star Trek: The Animated Series.

Paramount Plus is putting together a special program hosted by Jerry O’Connell, the voice of Star Trek: Lower Decks Commander Jack Ransom. It will feature four specially selected episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, plus sneak peeks of upcoming Trek shows. And it all beams down to Earth this Friday. The special will also be available on selected CBS affiliates including Comedy Central, Pop TV, and Pluto TV.

Paramount recently put out an official synopsis:

“The special program will include segments that look back at memorable moments over the past 57 years; commemorate 50 years of Star Trek animation; pay tribute to Star Trek: Discovery ahead of its final season; provide an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks; and commemorate many other moments that highlight Star Trek‘s legacy.”

The use of the word “legacy” at the end of the statement is an intriguing one, given the rumors that have been flying around about the franchise’s near future, with a possible spin-off show in the works. Trek fans better watch this space.