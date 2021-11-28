The best Christmas movies on Hulu

There are 27 days until Christmas, and if you’re anything like us — you’ve been in the celebrating mood since Halloween ended. We’re all in need of a little extra cheer this year, so we’re spending as much time in the glow of the holidays as possible.

So with the happiest time of the year upon us and festive happenings all around, we’re certainly feeling jolly and cheerful. We’ve been indulging in entertainment that helps us share those feelings with our friends and loved ones.

Streaming platforms are getting in the holiday mood and adding several festive options to their watch lists as holiday movies, and tv episodes become the apple of the pop culture realm’s eye.

Hulu has added the following films for you to enjoy this year with a cup of hot cocoa and a tacky Christmas sweater because — let’s face it, there’s no better way to enjoy holiday films than by being enveloped in the spirit. There are also additional options you can stream with Hulu’s add-on channels.

The Mistle-Tones

The Mistle-Tones is a holiday film that focuses on a popular Christmas singing group and two characters who have big dreams regarding it. Holly desperately wants to be part of the Snow Belles, with her late mother having founded the group, but their star-singer just isn’t having it.

When she decides to start a group of her own, Marci realizes that working against Holly isn’t in her best interest, but her selfish actions are what got her into this mess in the first place. Will she change her tune and see that Holly isn’t someone she should see as a competition, but someone who could be a great friend instead? Will they be kept apart, or will they find common ground and work together?

This movie reminds us all that the most joyful holiday experiences are the ones that allow us to share cheer with those around us across Christmas time.

Every Other Holiday

When a couple separates, their children must spend every other holiday with one parent causing a lot of complicated emotions. In this film, their mom does everything she can to keep them happy, so when the girls’ big wish is to spend Christmas as a family together, she attempts to find a way to make it happen.

What comes next when they’re all together under the same roof for the holidays? Will love be rekindled, will they find their happily ever after, or will the kids be forced to realize that things will remain separate? Let’s be honest, we’re recommending cheerful movies here, so it’s easy to guess where this one ends up, and it’s definitely worth the watch. Every Other Holiday is sure to capture your heart and your attention this Christmas.

Same Time Next Christmas

Same Time Next Christmas has been a favorite of ours since it first premiered in 2019. Starring Lea Michelle, Charles Michael Davis, and Bryan Greenberg — the story is set up with two families vacationing in the same paradise for the holidays each year. As they grow up together, they form an immeasurable bond, but it’s not all sunsets and Christmas lights for these families.

Their stories are real, with heartbreaking tragedy, romance that both soars and fails, and trying to learn to come together to be present with one another while outside forces threaten the beautiful bond they’ve always known. Will this Christmas be the last time they go their separate ways, or will a little bit of paradise be all they get together forever?

Same Time Next Christmas is an incredibly well-rounded movie with a cast that fits their roles so well and a story that screams holiday romance without being too cliche or overdone. It’s one you can watch at the same time next Christmas and never tire of.

So This Is Christmas

When a young adult named Ashley falls in with the wrong crowd, she finally feels like she has somewhere to fit in. With her life at home being less than ideal, she believes her new crowd is a place to find solace from the stress and pain she feels. That is until she meets a man who encourages her to volunteer with children on a Christmas Play. When she meets the kids and begins work, she understands that some people have less and still manage to find joy.

It’s a wake-up call as she begins to understand that giving is the magic of the season, bringing magic to those who need it most, and she begins to use that thought process concerning her own family. Can the lessons she’s learned help heal her family this holiday season? Will Ashley realize that she can be the change she hopes to see within her family and use that to help bring positive change to others around her?

So This Is Christmas stars Vivica A. Fox, Eric Roberts, Lexi Ainsworth, and Evelyn Smith, and it’s the kind of movie that will undoubtedly be on your watch list each year.

12 Pups Of Christmas

The 12 Pups of Christmas sees a man named Martin who is trying to keep his business venture afloat. The idea, a GPS locator for dogs, is excellent, but he’s having a hard time making things work. Martin recruits his new hire Erin to help him save the business and to help find homes for beautiful dogs that were left with them after a photoshoot. Both Erin and Martin begin to slow down and realize that helping the dogs is helping them too.

Of course, as they grow closer in their attempt to find new homes for the pups, they find new things about one another that Martin and Erin enjoy, and as the story draws to a close; there are more happily ever afters than they ever could have imagined.

We love Christmas movies that incorporate animals, so we knew we had to watch it when we first heard of this. It’s a sweet movie; at times, some could see it as teeth-rottenly so, but it’s a feel-good watch, and we all need a little more of that this season.

Holiday In Handcuffs

If you were a big fan of ABC Family’s 25 Days of Christmas, then you’ve most likely seen this film more than once. Holiday in Handcuffs stars Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Markie Post, and Timothy Bottoms, and it’s packed full of laughs, wow-moments, and a storyline that seems a bit predictable but is still fun to watch.

While handcuffs might not be at the top of your list when you think of Christmas trinkets, they’re a big play in this movie. A woman named Trudie isn’t in the mood to go home for another holiday season again as a single lady, so she makes a quick decision that puts her and a customer at her restaurant named David in over their heads.

Handcuffing herself to David, she brings him home for the holidays, and as they celebrate in a remote cabin — there isn’t really an easy escape route for him. After failed attempts at leaving, he decides to play along until the cops eventually show up, but things change for Trudie and David.

Of course, there’s romance in the air, and by the end of the film, David understands Trudie’s reason for bringing him home, and he understands more about himself as well. So do they get their happily ever after, or will he go home to his life and his girlfriend once he has the chance?

In addition to some of our favorite films we listed above, here are some additional holiday watch options for viewers on Hulu.

The Heart of Christmas

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

A Very Brady Christmas

Jingle All The Way

12 Dog Days til Christmas

Christmas Cupid

Christmas With The Andersons

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Naughty & Nice

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Switch

Second Chance Christmas

No Sleep ’til Christmas

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

London Mitchell’s Christmas

The Christmas Calendar

Dear Santa

Santa Baby 2

Happiest Season

Holly’s Holiday

The Man Who Invented Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Perfection

Christmas on Holly Lane

Cupid for Christmas

A Winter Wedding

The Last Holiday (with added Showtime)

Christmas at Cattle Hill (with added Starz)

The Secret of the Nutcracker

A Christmas Wedding Tale

My Dad is Scrooge

Rock N Roll Christmas

Back to Christmas

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Rodeo and Juliet

Do you see any of your current favorite Christmas movies on our Hulu watch list? Any you plan to add to your holiday season binges this year? If you’ve not yet subscribed to Hulu, you can do so for the next day and a half (when this article is posted) for .99 a month for a year. Hulu offered this special subscription pricing for fans as their big Black Friday sale!

Here’s to the holidays, hot cocoa, and enjoying festive entertainment with those we love this season.