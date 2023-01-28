The 10 best movies like ‘Gone Girl’

Gone Girl remains one of the most chilling psychological thrillers ever released. The 2014 film was met with widespread acclaim, with much of the praise being showered on leading lady Rosamund Pike. The British actress was already well-known at the time, having been a Bond girl and starring in many notable projects, but it was her performance in the David Fincher-directed project that would earn her an Academy Award nod.

The film centers on the disappearance of Amy Dunne on the five year anniversary of her marriage to Nick. What starts out as a quest to find Amy quickly spirals into intense media coverage, and all eyes are on the husband as the perpetrator of the crime. The dark and twisted film also starred Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, and Neil Patrick Harris, and became a global box office sensation, earning over $360 million.

Before and after Gone Girl’s release, there have been many similar films that offer thrills, twists, and more for an intense viewing experience. For those on the hunt for another captivating story, here are 10 films you should watch.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Led by incredible performances from Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a huge critical and commercial success when it was released in 2011. The psychological thriller, based on the novel of the same name, follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who enlists the help of a brilliant hacker named Lisbeth Salander in finding out what happened to a woman who went missing 40 years ago. It was praised for its dark themes and tone as well as the direction by Fincher, who would go on three years later to give us Gone Girl. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing, and earned Mara an Oscar nod for Best Actress.

A Simple Favor

As far as psychological thrillers go, A Simple Favor could hardly be categorized as such, but if you’re in for thrilling plot twists and exciting female leads, look no further than this dark comedy thriller. Starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively — and based on the novel of the same name — A Simple Favor chronicles a vlogger’s attempt to find her wealthy friend who has gone missing. It’s a fun watch with a couple of dark moments and is undoubtedly carried by its two lead stars. Henry Golding, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend star in supporting roles.

The Woman in the Window

While The Woman in the Window failed to receive the same acclaim as Gone Girl, the performance of the cast was met with positive reviews. Like most of the films on this list, the psychological thriller is based on the novel of the same name, and follows an agoraphobic woman who believes she witnessed a murder across the street from her apartment. Amy Adams shines in the lead role, with supporting performances from Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, and more. The film is also spoofed in the Netflix dark comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, which stars Kristen Bell in the lead role.

The Roommate

The Roommate might have been panned by critics, but the psychological thriller scored fairly well with moviegoers, and Leighton Meester’s acting received a very positive reception. The film follows two college roommates, with one harboring a deep obsession over the other, and what ensues from this is a twisted display of affection. The Roommate also stars Minka Kelly, Aly Michalka, and Cam Gigandet, and while you’re not getting the most amazing story, it’s still a fun watch.

The Girl on the Train

Based on the novel of the same name, The Girl on the Train stars Emily Blunt as Rachel Watson, a recovering alcoholic who becomes emotionally invested in the lives of her ex-husband, his new wife, and their neighbors Megan and Scott, watching them every day from a train. However, when Megan goes missing, she is thrust into the investigation as she tries to piece together the events leading to Megan’s disappearance, as well as her amnesia from the night before. The Girl on the Train is another interesting watch that’s carried brilliantly by the lead actress, and Blunt’s performance scored positive reviews.

Tell No One

Tell No One is a French thriller that Gone Girl fans should enjoy. The 2001 film follows Dr. Alexandre Beck — played by François Cluzet — whose wife was murdered eight years ago, but when video footage shows her alive and well, and two more bodies are found, the investigation is opened up, and all fingers point to Alexandre. Tell No One offers thrills and twists that make it a unique psychological thriller, and one of the most acclaimed French films released over the past two decades.

Zodiac

Zodiac is based on the non-fiction books of the same name and features the ensemble cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and more. Following the hunt for the infamous serial murderer tagged the Zodiac killer in Northern California, the film was praised for its dark themes and historical accuracy, and is considered one of the best mystery thrillers ever released.

Thoroughbreds

A dark comedy thriller with an exciting plot, Thoroughbreds stars Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy as Amanda and Lily, two upper-class high schoolers who reconnect and hatch a plot to get rid of the latter’s abusive stepfather. The film was praised for its fun plot and unique direction, as well as the performances of both lead actresses.

Dark Places

Dark Places stars Charlize Theron as Libby Day, a woman who battles with the traumatic murders of her mother and sisters thirty years prior. Now she has reason to believe her brother Ben — who was charged with the heinous crime — might be innocent. Scoring mixed reviews, the film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name.

Side Effects

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Side Effects is a psychological thriller which focuses on a woman named Emily who is prescribed experimental new drugs by her psychiatrist, of which one of the side effects is sleepwalking. When Emily murders her husband while sleepwalking, her psychiatrist’s reputation is ruined, and he begins to suspect that Emily is in fact faking her mental illness. Side Effects was praised for its direction and the performances of the cast, led by Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jude Law, and Channing Tatum.