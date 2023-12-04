December’s as good a time as any to renew that Max subscription!

The streaming titan is clearly on a mission to steal Santa’s thunder. A couple of impressive movies and shows are making their way to the HBO streamer this December. We’ll definitely still be enjoying some Christmas movies (duh!), but with some original crime documentaries, and film franchise favorites, there’s definitely some more variety incoming on the platform!

Mad Max: Fury Road

The 2015 post-apocalyptic film, Mad Max: Fury Road was added to Max on Dec. 1, 2023. Much like the original film of the same name, it’s set in a dystopian future where civilization has collapsed. Max Rockatansky, a former police officer turned wanderer, and Imperator Furiosa, a rebel warrior, embark on a high-octane journey across the desert wasteland to free imprisoned women from the gruesome Immortan Joe.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Also released in 2015, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials is the second installment of the popular Maze Runner film series. It follows Thomas and his friends as they escape the maze and enter the desolate Scorch, a post-apocalyptic landscape. Battling environmental dangers, a deadly virus (the Flare), and the oppressive organization WCKD, they uncover the truth about the virus and WCKD’s plans. The Scorch Trials was added to Max on Dec. 1, 2023.

The Return of the Pink Panther

Old but gold, this 1975 film continues to draw in audiences over the decades since its release. Added to HBO Max on Dec. 1, 2023, The Return of the Pink Panther is the fourth film in The Pink Panther franchise. The iconic Inspector Clouseau’s comedic misadventures and absurdities ensue, while he contends with the suave thief known as the Phantom and attempts to recover the precious titular gem.

Jurassic World

Jurassic World is a thrilling adventure set 22 years after the events of the original Jurassic Park film series. When a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur escapes and wreaks havoc, park staff must race against time and risk their lives to prevent a catastrophe. It’s a tale of survival and chaos in the face of resurrected prehistoric creatures. Jurassic World was added to HBO Max on Dec. 1, 2023.

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage, and Reckoning

This HBO Original is a three-part docuseries that delves into the homicide of Carol Stuart and the ensuing investigation that fueled racial tensions and discrimination. On Oct. 23, 1989, Charles “Chuck” Stuart murdered his pregnant wife, Carol, sparking widespread media coverage. However, Stuart falsely claimed that a Black man shot and killed Carol. The docuseries details the harrowing aftermath. Murder in Boston will be released on Dec. 4, 2023.

Great Photo, Lovely Life

Another HBO original documentary, Great Photo, Lovely Life is set to be released on Dec. 5, 2023. The documentary follows photojournalist Amanda Mustard as she directs an investigative lens toward the sexual abuse perpetrated by her grandfather. Filmed over eight years, and narrated from the distinctive perspectives of survivors and the perpetrator, the documentary provides a compelling portrayal of intergenerational trauma, redemption, and the destructive nature of family secrets.

Real Time Crime season 2

The Investigation Discovery series is coming to Max on Dec. 5, 2023. Real Time Crime season 2 continues to follow the ongoing battle against crime as law enforcement embraces modern cutting-edge tools. The crime series delves into the narratives shaped by these crime-fighting technologies. The season will include stories all the way from New York to New Mexico.

Skyfall

The iconic James Bond film Skyfall was added to HBO Max on Dec. 1, 2023. The film is centered around Daniel Craig’s Agent 007 as his trust and loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 faces a threat from a mysterious villain named Silva, Bond must navigate a world of deception and betrayal.

A Shot in the Dark

A Shot in the Dark is another installment in the Pink Panther franchise. This classic comedic mystery film features the bumbling French detective Jacques Clouseau. When a murder occurs at a wealthy family’s estate, Clouseau is called to investigate. Amidst a series of misadventures, he stumbles upon clues, suspects, and ultimately the surprising truth behind the crime, all while maintaining his oblivious charm. The film was added to HBO Max on Dec. 1, 2023.

Spirited Away: Live on Stage

On Christmas Eve, Max audiences have the opportunity to watch the deeply loved and respected stage performance of the iconic film Spirited Away. Following the film’s narrative, the stage performance centers around the story of Chihiro, a young girl trapped in a mysterious and magical world. After her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro navigates a surreal and enchanting realm ruled by spirits and witches to rescue her family and find her way home.