The best thing by far about ‘Fast & Furious’ is the franchise’s unhinged Japanese titles

Besides the insanely extravagant action sequences and an increasingly loose grip on reality that’s brought it perilously close to outright superhero territory, one of the things fans love the most about the Fast & Furious franchise is the haphazard way each installment has been named.

The Fast and the Furious is fine, but 2 Fast 2 Furious was roundly mocked at the time for being one of the most cringeworthy monikers of all-time. Tokyo Drift added a suffix for the first and only time outside of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, before Fast Five segued into what was supposed to be Fast 6 and Furious 7, although that entirely depends on what country you saw each movie.

The Fate of the Furious took things back to nonsensical, F9 was fairly straightforward, but everyone agreed that the upcoming 10th entry missed a trick by not opting for Fast 10 Your Seat Belts. However, regardless of how nutty the nomenclature has gotten over the decades, it doesn’t have a thing on what Dominic Toretto and the family’s adventures have been known as over in Japan.

It makes sense that the loose translation would equate to Wild Speed, but it’s the subtitles that dive right into deranged territory. Fast & Furious is MAX, the fifth outing is MEGA MAX, which then evolved into Euro Mission, Sky Mission, and Ice Break, while Hobbs & Shaw was delightfully labeled as Wild Speed: Super Combo.

The ninth film was dubbed Jet Break to continue the insanity, which makes us all the more excited to see Wild Speed: Fire Boost with our own eyes when it comes to theaters in May.