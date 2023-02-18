‘The Brave and the Bold’ casting speculation forces James Gunn to step in and clear the air

Now that the James Gunn and Peter Safran era is in full swing following the announcement of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, the Guardians of the Galaxy director is about to get busier than ever when it comes to debunking rumors.

He’ll be more than used to it after spending the better part of a decade embedded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as the acting co-CEO of the competition who just unveiled 10 projects to the world with plenty more to come, his itchy Twitter finger could be in danger of suffering from repetitive stress syndrome.

Fresh from denying that the casting process had even started yet for Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold, Gunn was forced to step in and clear the air after internet whispers evolved into a growing number of fans becoming convinced that he’d made it clear he was seeking an actor around 25 years old to play Bruce Wayne.

Nope! It keeps getting repeated but I never said that. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

We already know that Superman: Legacy is skewing younger to find a Clark Kent at the beginning of his career as a Daily Planet reporter, so it’s easy to see why folks would get the two conflated, as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator was also eager to point out.

Yeah but people are speculating about both ages. All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2023

Superman being younger than 40 and Batman possibly being a couple of years older doesn’t exactly narrow things down, but seeing as the Caped Crusader will be the father to teenage son Damien in The Brave and the Bold, it’s reasonable to expect that someone in their 30s who could convince as having a child old enough to play the newest live-action member of the Bat-family is being sought.