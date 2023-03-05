The end times must be nigh after Dwayne Johnson wins a Best Actor award for ‘Black Adam’

Just when you thought there were no more twists in the tale of Black Adam, star and producer Dwayne Johnson has only gone and snaffled the most unexpected Best Actor victory you’re likely to see this awards season.

There was widespread mockery when Warner Bros. revealed it was planning to submit the disappointing DCU dud for genuine Oscars consideration, but who’s laughing now that The Rock has gone home with the prestigious trophy for Favorite Movie Actor after being honored by the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards?

In an even more delicious twist of irony, Johnson even managed to defeat arch-nemesis Vin Diesel to be named as the recipient of what’s almost definitely going to be the one and only time he finds “Black Adam” and “best actor” in the same sentence, with the Fast & Furious 9 star ending up on the losing side of the equation alongside co-star John Cena, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland, Red Notice and Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, as well as Space Jam: Legacy‘s LeBron James for reasons we can’t quite comprehend.

A win is a win at the end of the day no matter how much you want to cut it, so we can now officially describe Black Adam – the overly ambitious and borderline self-indulgent misfire that saw both its leading man and Henry Cavill excised from the DCU after they’d both heavily touted a future that featured them both in a major capacity – as featuring an award-winning lead performance, which wasn’t on the bingo card by any stretch of the imagination.