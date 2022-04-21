‘The Equalizer 3’ gets a release date

Sony’s upcoming sequel The Equalizer 3 has finally received a release date.

The third film in The Equalizer franchise is set to arrive in theatres on Sept. 1, 2023. This will be the third film to star Denzel Washington as the lead after 2014’s The Equalizer and 2018’s The Equalizer 2.

Previously, not much information had been shared regarding the upcoming sequel other than the revelation that its filming will take place sometime this year. Earlier this year Washington spoke to Collider about the upcoming movie which will bring him back into action.

“They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

Since this interview in January, there hasn’t been any news on the film, at least until the release date was finally revealed today.

The Equalizer 3 isn’t the only movie whose debut date was announced as Sony also revealed the schedule of its other upcoming productions. The highly anticipated Marvel film Madame Web has also received its release date. It wasn’t all good news for fans though, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed until June of 2023.

After The Equalizer 3 heads into production, we can expect more news to come to light about its cast and plot, but for now, all fans have is the promise that for the time being the film is sticking to its schedule.