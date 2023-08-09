The Fantastic Four getting their MCU debut early could’ve seriously shortened the runtime of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

They’re taking their sweet time, but soon the Fantastic Four will arrive in the MCU. Casting is reportedly underway with the shoot scheduled to begin in January 2024 in London for a May 2025 release. All of this means (strikes notwithstanding) we should start hearing some firm news on who’s who in the movie relatively soon.

Exactly how the Fantastic Four will arrive in the MCU remains to be seen, though our money is on them being trapped in some kind of dimensional wormhole or time vortex, or alternatively leaping across the multiverse from another world entirely. But fans are wondering how events might have shaken out in Avengers: Endgame if Reed Richards had arrived sooner:

Image via Reddit

Now, to be fair, Reed Richards has always been around in the comic-book universe and they still manage to get themselves into all kinds of scrapes. Even so, we can’t help but suspect that he’d have figured out how to reverse Thanos’ Snap while Peter Parker’s dust was still blowin’ in the wind.

Replies say that even if Richards didn’t figure out a “time heist,” he’d have concocted some kind of trip to an alternative reality to get their stones and return. Heck, knowing Richards, he may simply be able to cook up his own artificial stones and do it that way.

Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben should become the new heart of the MCU when they debut in 2025. Here’s hoping that Marvel Studios succeeds where Fox has failed, though it’s hard to imagine they can do any worse than the nightmarishly bad 2015 take on the team.

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on May 2, 2025.