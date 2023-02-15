The first look at Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ has already become a meme
It’s been a busy week for comic book movie news. The Super Bowl saw excellent trailers for The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is generating a lot of discussion after its disappointing showing on Rotten Tomatoes (53 percent and sinking…).
Then, late in the day, we got one more bit of hype that has set social media on fire: our first look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The image was shared by director Todd Phillips on Instagram, showing the pair gazing into each other’s eyes. Gaga’s Harley Quinn is looking on with a mixture of terror and erotic fascination – we can’t wait to see the pair in this all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.
The image has many comparing Joker’s look to Gaga’s 2011 album Artpop, which features her in smeared clown makeup on the front cover. Social media took this comparison and ran with it:
When the first trailer drops in all its musical glory, expect howls of anger from those who wanted a sequel in line with the first Joker. But we’re ready to go and already prepping our outfits for opening night. Bring it on, Gaga.
Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.