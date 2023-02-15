The first look at Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ has already become a meme

It’s been a busy week for comic book movie news. The Super Bowl saw excellent trailers for The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is generating a lot of discussion after its disappointing showing on Rotten Tomatoes (53 percent and sinking…).

Then, late in the day, we got one more bit of hype that has set social media on fire: our first look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The image was shared by director Todd Phillips on Instagram, showing the pair gazing into each other’s eyes. Gaga’s Harley Quinn is looking on with a mixture of terror and erotic fascination – we can’t wait to see the pair in this all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.

The image has many comparing Joker’s look to Gaga’s 2011 album Artpop, which features her in smeared clown makeup on the front cover. Social media took this comparison and ran with it:

Lady Gaga already has Joaquin Phoenix doing Artpop 10-year anniversary promo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gqHfgyqDrC — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 15, 2023

The collision between gloomy guys in Joker t-shirts and Little Monsters is going to be something to behold:

Lady Gaga fans and Joaquin Phoenix fans arriving at the movie theatre to see Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/NAnujyJxAu — Gaga Daily 🃏 (@gagadaily) February 15, 2023

A nice of self-promo if true:

she's NOT using haus labs by Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/60CpT3JGmO — lady gaga supreme (@HausOfBitchs) February 15, 2023

A good start to the day!

Waking up to Gaga teasing Joker 2, DEPRESSION CURED pic.twitter.com/bJC1FSMiHM — HARRY (@testicolus) February 15, 2023

Okay this could get annoying in the theater:

me every time lady gaga is on screen in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/hMFo2woz23 — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) February 15, 2023

Expect big acting:

This is going to be Lady Gaga in her Joker movie pic.twitter.com/tR9gmXeuAR — Nelly Braytado (@bradentbh) February 15, 2023

Little Monsters are clearly hyped:

Who is excited for Gaga in Joker FAD?! pic.twitter.com/Y3USGL3Oly — liz (@dontcaIImyname) February 15, 2023

This is called expanding your viewership:

i saw joker on a first date and i left the theatre going wow i hated that no force on earth could get me to watch a sequel to that garbage and todd phillips said what if it was a musical starring lady gaga like okay you got me there… — kathleen (@fordhoIden) February 15, 2023

Same:

thinking about the period of time where i didn’t want a joker sequel but as soon gaga was cast it’s easily become one of my most anticipated films ever — m⚡️ (@harcourtsquads) February 15, 2023

When the first trailer drops in all its musical glory, expect howls of anger from those who wanted a sequel in line with the first Joker. But we’re ready to go and already prepping our outfits for opening night. Bring it on, Gaga.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.