The Flash Director Teases Surprises In Store At DC FanDome

We’ve known for a while that a brand new trailer for The Batman is coming at this weekend’s DC FanDome event, but based on the current status of several other major DCEU projects, there’s every reason to expect the first footage from a number of other heavy hitters.

Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash have all wrapped production, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in the midst of shooting, with Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah also gearing up to call action on the HBO Max exclusive.

The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut might be the most hotly-anticipated of the lot, though, based on the involvement of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. Taking to his Instagram Stories, director Andy Muschietti teased that we could be in for a surprise, which you can read below.

“Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash. We are here in Leavesden near London finishing production for The Flash. And we have a little surprise for you. Saturday October 16. DCFandome.com. Go check out the times and enjoy. Me and this guy [Barry Allen] are going to be waiting for you.”

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batsuit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A sizzle reel or teaser trailer isn’t out of the question, even if principal photography only ended very recently. The Flash isn’t coming to theaters until November 2022, but having spent seven years in development hell before finally getting in front of cameras, Muschietti might be keen to reward our patience by unveiling the first official look at Ezra Miller’s multiversal adventure.