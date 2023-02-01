‘The Flash’ merch reveals a glimpse of the DCU epic’s multiversal heroes and villains

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Flash movie.

The trailer for the upcoming DC movie, The Flash, has not yet been revealed. Yet a new Funko leak for the upcoming film may have revealed some details on what may happen to the scarlet speedster.

Twitter user @DisTrackers shared images for Funko’s newest collection for the upcoming film and has revealed so many things. For starters, Iris West will finally debut in the DCU. And alongside Barry, it seems like Wonder Woman and Batman may play a role in the upcoming film.

Added to this, OP revealed that The Flash film might have the return of General Zodd, who first appeared in Man of Steel, and the debut appearance of Supergirl. Looking through all the collectible figures in this collection, one may theorize that Barry Allen may tap into the multiverse thanks to his super speed.

As of writing, the official Funko website has not listed any of these figures. So it’s currently up in the air if this leak is true.

Aside from General Zod coming back to life, what’s interesting is that Supergirl may appear in the upcoming film. The character was meant to appear in the HBO film, Batgirl, played by Sasha Calle. Unfortunately, the film was canceled so it will be interesting to see how she would appear. Is she going to be the same superhero from the scrapped film or a different one?

Speaking of canceled characters, Wonder Woman will be appearing despite last year’s news of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward. So it will be interesting to see how she could impact the film, despite knowing that we’re not going to see her again.

DC’s James Gunn confirmed that The Flash will be a film that will help reset the DCU. And if that means using his speed to either go back in time or go through the multiverse (which he can do according to the Arrowverse shows), then fans can expect to see some of DC’s previous characters returning or other versions of our favorite superheroes.

The Flash is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.