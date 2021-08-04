The Flash Movie’s Main Villain Reportedly Revealed

There’s a lot that’s been revealed about The Flash movie to date, including that Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster will be joined by Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. And that he’ll encounter not just one, but two Batmen – both his old mentor, Ben Affleck’s version, but also Michael Keaton’s Burtonverse Bruce. One thing that’s been left unconfirmed, however, is who the film’s main villain is. But some intriguing set photos have given rise to a compelling fan theory. One that’s now been backed up by a new report.

Last month, pics from the production in the UK saw Miller chatting with a double of himself, shooting a scene that clearly involved two Barry Allens. This led fans to wonder whether this was his doppelganger from Keaton’s universe, which is believed to be the movie’s main setting. This is corroborated by the latest info from The Direct, who claim that this other Barry is the true villain of The Flash.

The Direct writes that Barry #2 will act as the primary antagonist, labelling him a “Dark Flash”. It seems, then, that instead of adapting any of the many evil speedsters from the comics, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson have elected to take a different tack. It’s likely that this concept of an evil Barry is loosely inspired by Flashpoint, a major inspiration for the film.

The Flash Set Photos Reveal First Look At Michael Keaton's Return 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In Flashpoint, Barry finds himself in a dystopian timeline which he assumes is the work of his enemy Reverse-Flash. However, it’s revealed that the changes to reality were his doing, caused by his decision to go back in time to save his mother. Eobard Thawne even says to him, “You’re the villain today.” Well, in The Flash, Barry really will be the villain.

It’s unclear if Dark Flash will be the bad Barry’s official name or if he’s going to wear a Reverse-Flash-type costume. But maybe we can rely on more leaked set pics and videos to reveal more. The Flash is set to sprint into cinemas on November 4th, 2022.