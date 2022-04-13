Due to recent controversies surrounding the DCEU’s Flash, Ezra Miller, reports surfaced claiming that the comic-tie-in for the actor “The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive” had been canceled.

However, new revelations made by the comic’s author have confirmed that this is not the case. Taking to social media, author Juan Ferreyra reassured fans that the release is still scheduled to launch, but it will take place later in the year closer to the cinematic release of The Flash.

Nope, it will be printed later this year, so there won't be such a gap between the comic and the movie. — Juan Ferreyra (@juaneferreyra) April 12, 2022

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive was originally set to launch on April 26, but now has been pushed back and is expected around October. The Flash movie as it stands is scheduled to release in June 2023, but there is still much debate surrounding Warner Bros’ plans for the character.

Upon launch, the comic will act as a prequel to the film getting readers up to speed on The Flash working alongside Batman and Ferreyra claims that he hasn’t been asked to make any changes in light of the recent events involving Miller.

Last month, the star was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Shortly after Miller was let out on bail before a couple filed for a restraining order against the star. On the back of these two incidents, reports surfaced that WarnerBros had held an emergency meeting to discuss the actor, but that has since been debunked.

It isn’t exactly clear what will come of these events, but for now, The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comic and The Flash movie are both set to launch later this year and next year respectively.