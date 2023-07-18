‘The Flash’ VOD release reopens the floodgates of hate as everyone has the same complaint

And, no, it's not to do with the baby in the microwave.

Shortly after earning the dishonor of making less money at the box office than DC’s previous most infamous bomb, Green Lantern, The Flash has now shuffled onto VOD, with the Ezra Miller vehicle making its digital debut in the U.S. this July 18. And somehow it turns out that not everyone on the internet has discovered the, uh, delights of this film before now as its arrival on a fresh platform is leaving new viewers reeling over what the rest of us already knew.

Which is that, whatever you may think about it, The Flash is one very ugly movie. Those dead-eyed cameos from beyond the grave have already returned to the conversation, and now it’s the turn of the CGI sludge-fest that is the film’s third act, in which the two Barry Allens and their allies fight nondescript Kryptonian soldiers against the flattest, blandest backdrop ever seen in a grand superhero cinematic ending.

For those who never saw The Flash on the big screen, the realization that this is how the Ezra Miller vehicle looks has left them flabbergasted. Sadly, an attempt to drum up some praise for the movie only ended up being hijacked by a new generation of haters.

I hate every frame I have seen from this film so much. https://t.co/aNOSuWCrPi — ❤🏳️‍⚧️ Stephie 🏳️‍⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) July 18, 2023

Had to watch this three times before my eyes adjusted to sludge graphics and I could finally pick out what the “brutal” part was supposed to be https://t.co/3pxrSiMOoE — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 17, 2023

this might sound a bit hyperbolic but this is so easily the ugliest movie i’ve ever seen. straight up embarrassing that WB thought this was acceptable to release https://t.co/GQ4ADizpsv — jimmy cameron fan (@neotrin1ty) July 17, 2023

We’ve got some bad news for you…

does the whole movie look like this https://t.co/qfYhysKwoC — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) July 17, 2023

… Yes, it does.

I swear, the whole movie looks like this. For real. This is not like a crazily extreme example. https://t.co/MZltHETWir — Lon Harris (@Lons) July 17, 2023

And yet James Gunn thought The Flash was a great film. Make it make sense.

Sorry, but every death in The Suicide Squad is unbelievably more brutal than any shot from a DC movie. https://t.co/1HWNqLl5oL pic.twitter.com/sIJpP0bctE — TSSPMFan🦅 (@VigiFangirl) July 17, 2023

Who’s going to tell him?

idk guys this doesn't look too bad for a fan film https://t.co/6iulxeC0vy — Sylvian (#1 Skinners of the Flower Marink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) July 17, 2023

Really puts Hollywood being under threat by the actors and writers’ strikes under a much different light, huh?

You know what? I'm genuinely glad this ongoing strike has a chance to kill American cinema as it is.

I'm ready for a clean slate. https://t.co/iBZOeoWOdv — ✡️ לוי🏳️‍🌈 (@PuddiTatLevi) July 17, 2023

In recent times, a superhero movie landing on VOD or streaming has been a handy barometer for what the general consensus really is about this production, once the initial release hype/backlash has settled down, e.g. Black Panther 2 being less popular than it initially was and Guardians 3 being confirmed as a hit. For The Flash, then, it unfortunately seems its reputation won’t be redeemed anytime soon.