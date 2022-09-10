The great John Krasinski debate continues to rage ahead of expected ‘Fantastic Four’ cast reveal

We’d be very surprised if today’s D23 panel involving Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios didn’t involve the principal cast for the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot being announced, as well as the presumed confirmation that WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman will be taking over from Jon Watts behind the camera.

From the second Kevin Feige drew his jaw-dropping San Diego Comic-Con panel to a close without naming the actors set to bring Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm to life, all eyes turned to D23. In a cruel twist of fate, though, there’s a huge number of fans who don’t want John Krasinski to reprise his role as Mr. Fantastic from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s one of those things that sums up internet culture in microcosm; MCU supporters spent years demanding The Office and Jack Ryan star be cast as the grey-templed patriarch of Marvel’s First Family, but as soon as they got exactly what they’d been clamoring for, a lot of them decided they didn’t want it anymore.

Sure enough, both sides of the divide remain out in full force on social media, with the pro and anti-Krasinski crowds stating their cases in equal measure.

“john krasinski was terrible as reed richards” pic.twitter.com/J8wKXKymwx — Noah (@noaher_goulini) September 9, 2022

john krasinski cannot be the new Reed richards im being so srs FUCK whoever came up w that fancast in the first place — eddie diaz’s pr manager (@cevansfalcon) September 10, 2022

*candles in a circle, chanting*



No John krasinski as the real MCU Reed Richards in fantastic four. No John krasinski as the real MCU Reed Richards in fantastic four. No John krasinski as the real MCU Reed Richards in fantastic four. No John krasinski as the real MCU #D23Expo — ☭ funk dat ☭ (@youredivorced) September 10, 2022

Lowkey imma be pissed if John Kransinki is announced as our Reed Richards — Fab (@fabtasticfour) September 10, 2022

If Krasinski is announced as the main Reed Richards I will go nuts



But F4 was my first super hero movie. The 2005 F4 and cast will always hold a special place in my heart https://t.co/8C8cETB5xt — bengals nfl (@bengals_action) September 10, 2022

I love how Twitter instantly turned on John Krasinski the MOMENT he was Reed Richards after years of begging for him in the role.



Astounding, truly gorgeous Bird App moment — Occultcat 🏳️‍⚧️ 🔞《Commissions open 1/3》 (@ThatOccultCat) September 9, 2022

Come on, Marvel. Do the right thing.



John Krasinski as Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/orNLo0Xkuy — Luke Flux (@LukeFlux1) September 9, 2022

sorry but if they reveal the fantastic four casting tomorrow and Dev Patel is not Reed Richards I don’t want it pic.twitter.com/TKpeSEandg — 青木 aoki ‎⎊ ☽ | she-hulk spoilers (@marcsmoons) September 10, 2022

Having suffered through five feature-length Fantastic Four films boasting four different lineups, which includes a low budget effort that was never released and one of the worst superhero movies ever made, Fantastic Four aficionados deserve to see the team get their due on the big screen. Whether that involves Krasinski or not remains up for debate, but at least we don’t have too long to wait until we get an answer.