‘The Green Knight’ making limited theatrical return for Christmas

Fans of Arthurian legends with an arthouse re-imagining who enjoy their mythical creatures on the big screen can rejoice, as film distributor A24 has announced The Green Knight will be returning to some theaters for a limited Christmas release.

A24’s official Twitter account made the announcement Tuesday, with the film making a limited return to the silver screen beginning this Friday, Dec. 10. Check out the announcement for yourself right here.

A new Christmas classic. ⚔️ This Yuletide, The Green Knight returns to theaters. Get tickets → https://t.co/AFJo97eAZt pic.twitter.com/HOj5pFdlaL — A24 (@A24) December 7, 2021

The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Gawain, with A Ghost Story writer-director David Lowery adapting the story from the classic 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

The plot of the film actually takes place during Christmas, so it’s appropriate that the film should get re-released in theaters during that time. It follows the adventures of Gawain, the nephew of Sean Harris’ King Arthur, as he goes on an epic quest to a fantastical land following a confrontation with the mysterious and magical Green Knight.

Following an initial theatrical release this past summer, after the film had been delayed over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie garnered considerable popularity on streaming.

Though it had a smaller budget, The Green Knight was able to make its money back during its theatrical run, causing some to question Ridley Scott’s quick trigger finger when he blamed millennials for making his thematically similar but larger-budgeted (and arguably poorly marketed) The Last Duel a box office failure.

If you’d rather eschew the latest superhero tentpole for an understated fantasy epic gem, you can look up show times near you for The Green Knight here. The movie is also available through various VOD services.