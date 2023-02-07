The hype builds for ‘Young Avengers’ following impromptu cast meeting for ‘Ant-Man 3’

The hype for the formation of the Young Avengers has risen after the new faces of the MCU made an appearance at the red carpet premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And with Cassie Lang playing a superhero role alongside her father, there is now speculation for this young superhero team to come together before phase six closes.

Asides from Ant-Man‘s newest star, Kathryn Newton, Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ Xochitl Gomez have also attended the red carpet premiere. Fans lost their minds when they saw these actresses coming together as they support Newton’s MCU debut.

we got 3 young avengers at the quantumania premiere 😌🙏 #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/N3mN5M19aC — angela 🤍 (@astrolst) February 7, 2023

the young avengers supporting each other again and again at mcu premieres is 🫶 https://t.co/ztrRaLQnSS — c o d y (@jurassicody) February 7, 2023

YOUNG AVENGERS https://t.co/JJxCk3rMrs — maliketh, the black blade (@AKidNamedMalik) February 7, 2023

In the comics, the Young Avengers is a teenage superhero team formed by Iron Lad, who also happens to be a younger version of Kang the Conqueror. He forms this superhero team in hopes for them to be strong enough to defeat his older and evil version of himself. This young team also played a role in the Secret Invasion comic book event, which is also a name of an upcoming Marvel series starring Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

While it’s currently unknown if the Young Avengers will come together during the multiverse saga, the foundations to make it happen are already here. We have Hawkeye passing down the torch to Kate Bishop, not to mention the introduction of Ms. Marvel, a teenager who ended up becoming a hero of her own. And if that isn’t enough, it was announced back in late January that Nate Richards (aka Iron-Lad) will be a character in the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

We might not see the Young Avengers during the early parts of phase five, but fans hope that they’d finally come together throughout the multiverse saga. For now, fans can see Cassie in action alongside her father once Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.