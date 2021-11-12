The Internet Is Baffled & Angry At Sneakerella Announcement For Disney+

There were a lot of exciting announcements to come out of Disney+ Day. With Marvel Zombies sending fans into a frenzy and fantasy classic Willow getting a full TV series revival on the platform, there was something for everyone announced today.

However, one of the newest films set to hit the platform has left Disney fans downright confused, if not outright angry. When the trailer dropped for Sneakerella, no one was ready for it. This modern-day twist on the classic fairytale features a sneaker-making Chosen Jacobs, known for his previous role as Mike Hanlon in It and the follow-up film It: Chapter Two.

A few users were simply angry that Sneakerella got a full trailer drop over other more popular Disney properties.

everybody waiting for marvel, star wars, or pjo content and here go disney talking about some damn “sneakerella”

pic.twitter.com/FVUiYx0l6Y — c GIA DAY (@wyliesdaya) November 12, 2021

Others downright said the concept of the film was racist at its core.

how does disney have the audacity to put out a black cinderella film called SNEAKERELLA, aint no way this shit aint racially motivated 🤨 bet you 100% the director is white too https://t.co/ot8PM1gdKN — aura // commissions open! (@AuraLink_) November 12, 2021

why is it called sneakerella also thats the worst name of all time — dayofpi (@dayofpi) November 12, 2021

Disney:

Hey let’s be diverse and make a movie with all black cast.

Also Disney: let’s hire white writers and a director and make the leads poor and obsessed with shoes and call it Sneakerella! 💀 — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) November 12, 2021

no way u made a black cinderella and called the movie sneakerella https://t.co/VIAf70fOOd — em (@EmeraldIsle__) November 12, 2021

I mean, seriously, they just want to talk!

Me to whoever greenlit Sneakerella: pic.twitter.com/e4g6rdPuw3 — Identifier of Nasty Work (@whoisjjcarr) November 12, 2021

The worst part? Even the item at the core of the film wasn’t impressive, according to some respondents.

The worst thing about that Sneakerella trailer is the shoes aint even hard — 👳🏼‍♂️ (@ItsNotAdamAtAll) November 12, 2021

It looks like Sneakerella is sure to stir up some controversy when it hits Disney+ on Feb. 17, 2022. Do you have problems with the new film? Tell us in the comments!