Marvel Zombies Announcement Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

Fans of Marvel and horror were understandably enthused by today’s announcement that Marvel Zombies is going to become an entire animated series. A spin-off of a hit one-off episode from What If…? , the new series looks like it will draw on the comic and origins roots.

Marvel Zombies originated as a limited-run comic series in 2005 that would see several sequels and crossovers throughout the 2000s. While the zombie episode of What If…? deferred from the plot and tone of the original comics, fans are hopeful it will have an influence on the series given that the series logo is lifted from the comics. It would also make for a unique introduction of the more recently acquired X-Men and Fantastic Four — prominent figures in the comic — to enter the MCU.

We only got a quick glimpse of what the series will look like, but fans are already expressing their excitement online.

Marvel Studios’ Tweet sharing the iconic spirally-O logo went viral earlier today.

Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/YetfOYpDPj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Many fans expressed their feelings of overwhelming hype at the magnitude of announcements coming out of Marvel Studios today.

ANIMATED MCU SPIDER-MAN PREQUEL?



ANIMATED MARVEL ZOMBIES SHOW (THAT MAY OR MAY NOT BE MCU?)



LET’S FUCKING GOOO pic.twitter.com/gfaDklCGLP — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) November 12, 2021

“You don’t realize how hard the marvel zombies comics go,” one fan of the comics pointed out, sharing images of panels from the comic series.

No because you don’t realize how hard the marvel zombies comics go pic.twitter.com/OlXE8LQL3q — nick (@24framesofnick) November 12, 2021

And many more fans are sharing their hopes that the series draws from the comics, often backhandedly.

Comic version please https://t.co/ukaoNsovL2 — Mauricio | BOOtable (Weeb Era)  (@Browntable_Ent) November 12, 2021

One even opined, “So is it gonna be good this time or…?”

So is it gonna be good this time or…? https://t.co/SDKa19yHEV — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) November 12, 2021

That said, comic author Robert Kirkman addressed fans on Twitter, denying any involvement in the series. “I’m not a writer or producer on it,” he wrote, “I learned about the show today with everyone else.”

Because I’m being asked. I’m very excited for this show. If it’s anything like the What If… episode it’s going to be great. But I’m not a writer or producer on it. I learned about the show today with everyone else. I’m happily very busy working on my own stuff. https://t.co/REdzLf3o1k — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) November 12, 2021

Marvel Zombies was announced during Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus Day Showcase, featuring more announcements from Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, and other major studios.