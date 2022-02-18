Though it started out as the unlikely spinoff from The Suicide Squad that no one really wanted, Peacemaker has turned out to be one of the most crowd-pleasing entries in the DCEU to date. It’s so popular online that it’s even been declared the biggest streaming series of the past few weeks, beating out The Book of Boba Fett. Poaching writer/director James Gunn from Marvel has turned out to be a winning move from Warner Bros., then, so you can bet he’ll be doing many more DC projects in the future.

Sure enough, we know another Suicide Squad show is on the way, but maybe this isn’t the best use of Gunn’s talents. What if WB put him to work on rebooting their flagship franchise and invited Gunn to direct a new Justice League movie? That’s the possibility that fans have been debating on Twitter following the internet-breaking season finale of Peacemaker. Fan @blurayangel got the ball rolling by pitching the idea. As you’d expect, the notion received a range of reactions.

Should James Gunn direct a JUSTICE LEAGUE movie for DC? pic.twitter.com/JqGuuGrG2t — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 17, 2022

Some people are all in.

James Gunn can direct any superhero film this man has yet to disappoint if anything this dudes keeps on impressing me. Once I saw James Gunn was directing peacemaker Ik it was gonna be gud https://t.co/cvyIBTSIqD — Cas (@Vivid_Cas08) February 18, 2022

Others… not so much.

Hell no https://t.co/XvcCp9tZXw — Johnny | Child of Aphrodite (@goldassfang) February 18, 2022

And some just want to watch the world burn.

Yes just so I could see twitter have a meltdown https://t.co/VH8jDBCDEy — illusive 🤍❤️ | Elden Ring Month (@illusiveBeast) February 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, many still remain loyal to Zack Snyder.

No, Snyder needs to finish his story first — TopHatMcgulliver (@TopHatMcguliver) February 17, 2022

A lot of folks, even those who are Gunn diehards, however, feel that his talents are best utilized on more obscure characters.

No. I personally think Gunn excels in taking obscure characters and elevating them to household names while also making a great product out of them. I'm sure he'd do a great job with a JL movie but I think he'd do better with unknown characters. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 17, 2022

Maybe Aquaman‘s James Wan should take the gig instead?

James Wan should direct next JL movie — Walker is Dr Fate now (@bluelanternc) February 17, 2022

Now there’s an idea!

Classic Justice League no

Justice League International yes pic.twitter.com/pDfigUnnsd — Din 🦇❓⭕❓❓🦇 (@owlspidey) February 17, 2022

As much as Gunn’s signature blend of irreverent humor and underlying heart has helped revitalize the DCEU across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, he probably isn’t the right guy to tackle the Justice League themselves, seeing as he likes to poke fun at the A-listers. So long as WB keeps giving him the opportunity to do his thing and turn obscure comic book heroes into fan-favorites, though, we’ll be happy.