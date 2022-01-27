‘Peacemaker’ is the most in-demand streaming series on the planet

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown many times already, an episodic streaming series set in a popular superhero franchise is destined to generate plenty of buzz and major viewership figures, with James Gunn’s DCEU spinoff Peacemaker the latest example.

Fans can’t get enough of John Cena’s title hero and the rest of the A.R.G.U.S. crew, who find themselves drawn into an increasingly bizarre and outlandish mystery, one that looks to be the prelude to a full-blown hostile takeover by the mysterious and deadly butterflies.

Not only is it the best-reviewed project in DCEU history, but Business Insider has also named Peacemaker as the most in-demand TV show exclusive to streaming. As per data firm Parrot Analytics, the irreverent adventure is 69.5 times more in demand than the average series, putting it ahead of Netflix’s The Witcher and Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett, a feat that wasn’t lost on the project’s creator.

Holy crap this is incredible! 🙏🙏🙏 Check out a new episode tomorrow on @hbomax (or tonight at midnight PST/3 am EST if you’re a night owl) https://t.co/siOTW6b34I — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2022

Today brings the fifth episode of Peacemaker, which has a lot of ground to cover after the shocking conclusion to the last installment. We know that there’s going to be a heavy John Economos influence on the proceedings, but other than that, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Christopher Smith and the gang.