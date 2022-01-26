Exclusive: Steve Agee hypes this week’s episode of ‘Peacemaker’

We’re only four episodes in, but James Gunn has already been celebrating Peacemaker‘s status as one of the most popular TV shows on the planet.

There’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with being the first episodic spinoff set in a multi-billion dollar shared superhero universe, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from watching the madcap, foul-mouthed, and increasingly insane adventures of John Cena’s title hero and the rest of the Project Butterfly misfits.

Gunn confirmed that he refused to have the eighth and final episode screened for critics to prevent spoilers from leaking out, which he’s been touting as his favorite installment. However, Jennifer Holland disagreed with that sentiment. by naming the sixth as being better than the finale.

Fortunately, We Got This Covered had the chance to speak to Peacemaker‘s Steve Agee and seek his opinion on the matter, with the actor revealing that we should be getting excited for tomorrow’s adventure, which promises to show us John Economos like we’ve never seen him before.

“Well, the episode that comes out this week, is a pretty great John Economos episode. It’s the one episode that when I got the script, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I wish we could shoot this first’. Because I get to do some stuff in this episode that I marked it on my calendar. When we got the schedule I was like, ‘This is the day I get to shoot, you know, “X”.’ And it was not disappointing in any way, at all. I mean, when you see it in the episode, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about, because it’s a massive moment for John Economos. But, that being said, episode eight is incredible.”

Having played a relatively minor role in The Suicide Squad, while also performing the motion capture for King Shark, Gunn and Agee are clearly having an absolute blast giving Economos a vastly increased part in Peacemaker. He’s been a regular scene-stealer in a cast full of them so far, so be sure to check back throughout the week for much more from our chat with the star.