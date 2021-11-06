The Internet Is Obsessed With Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie

People love the science fiction genre, they love cute animal sidekicks even more, and they sure as hell love America’s Dad Tom Hanks, so it’s no surprise to discover that Finch has been trending on social media after premiering on AppleTV+ yesterday.

The heartwarming, often hilarious and regularly melancholic road trip buddy adventure has been drawing strong reviews from critics, with Hanks unsurprisingly being singled out for yet another fantastic performance. The two-time Academy Award winner plays the title character, who builds a robot companion to keep his dog company in the event of his death, before the unlikely trio head out on a dangerous cross-country journey.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet can’t get enough of Finch, with Hanks becoming the go-to guy for acclaimed dramas that debut exclusively on streaming, despite the fact that’s the complete opposite of his intentions.

Just saw Tom Hanks' Finch & what a beautiful ride that was pic.twitter.com/5Fa2eozJ7U — بط (@AhmedBatt) November 6, 2021

Yo go see this movie!! Had me balling @tomhanks you are one of the best actors on this planet!! Whoever played that robot LORDT!! So fricking good! #Finch pic.twitter.com/s8xP0NctaI — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 3, 2021

Is it wrong that if the human dies in this movie, I won’t be arsed. Even if it is Tom Hanks?!



The robot and/or dog, however… 🥺#Finch pic.twitter.com/HzAmXbss00 — RoyHBT (@RoyHBT) November 5, 2021

I connected with Tom Hanks while watching #Finch because I would also brave a storm to get to San Francisco with my dog. pic.twitter.com/PYAg4pOCOr — Joey Joey Joey (@JoeyMoser83) November 4, 2021

First Image And Release Date Revealed For Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dog lovers can't miss this Tom Hanks classic. Might be the best thing you watch this weekend. A movie with soul. 💫 #Finch pic.twitter.com/AGa2bQOUcc — Sandaru (@SandaruChamik) November 6, 2021

#Finch … is full of heart. While we have seen #TomHanks in similar situations in past films where loneliness, isolation & age take a toll on his character, his performance in this movie still manages to seem fresh. Be prepared for Jeff (the robot) to steal your heart. #AppleTV+ pic.twitter.com/EjDG0CT5hT — Rafy Mediavilla (@Rmediavilla) November 4, 2021

So Tom Hanks now has Finch, I'd like to know what Wilson thinks about this. — kirsten olson (@kirstenkirby69) November 1, 2021

I totally and unironically loved #Finch . We sleep on Tom Hanks and he's so good in this. I'm as surprised as you are when I say that it's one of my favorites of the year. pic.twitter.com/wcq1UeQ8fh — Joey Joey Joey (@JoeyMoser83) November 4, 2021

Not me crying over #Finch 😭 Tom Hanks is brilliant!! pic.twitter.com/cHP2PMDiVc — Heather Brooker (@HeatherBrooker) November 6, 2021

Apple’s platform could find itself enjoying a bump in subscriber numbers given the goodwill Hanks has cultivated among the public during his reign as one of the industry’s most beloved stars. His name alone is often enough to convince people that his latest project it worth checking out, and Finch most definitely is.