The internet is roasting Ezra Miller’s new look in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

The internet is roasting Ezra Miller’s new look in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Ahead of the new trailer dropping this Thursday, Warner Bros. shared a bunch of character posters for the enormous cast of the incoming Wizarding World movie earlier this week, which revealed our first look at a few new characters. It also showcased some familiar faces looking a little different. Like Gellert Grindelwald, who’s now played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Then there’s Miller’s Credence Barebone aka Aurelius Dumbledore. Credence has sported a different ‘do every film — he had an unflattering bowl-cut in the first Fantastic Beasts before switching to a crew-cut in Crimes of Grindelwald. This time around, he’s let his locks grow out to his shoulders. And folks cannot see him as anything other than a knock-off Severus Snape, as Alan Rickman’s Hogwarts professor kind of already cornered the market on gloomy wizards with long black hair.

Ashley Reese got the ball rolling with her viral tweet labeling Credence as “Yassified Snape.”

And the Snape comparisons didn’t stop there…

sir that’s snape on conditioner https://t.co/DLwZe2eokE — min ♡ ⁷ KTH1 (@daegutaegist) February 23, 2022

Snape who listens to Asking Alexandria https://t.co/WQrUZqLGmA — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) February 23, 2022

yknow… i expected a little bit more pazazzle from them bc this just looks like snape found a curling iron https://t.co/8F7Ru5p3bP — d.a ( cassie apologist ) (@kopiaislessais) February 23, 2022

On the other hand, some people are convinced this is actually Swedish rapper Bladee.

For others, the most contentious point about Credence’s character poster is the weird way he’s holding his wand.

Fucking reverse grip wand https://t.co/ZH0bvA25xv — The Huckster's Crutch (@melhwarin) February 23, 2022

Crimes of Grindelwald revealed that Credence is really a member of the Dumbledore family, so it’s ironic that it looks a lot more like he’s related to Snape instead of Jude Law’s Albus. The exact nature of their familial connection hasn’t been established, though, so that’s likely one of the secrets of Dumbledore that the movie’s title is teasing.

Catch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore when it hits theaters this April 8. 2022 is a big year for Ezra Miller as he’s also starring in The Flash, in which he’ll pull double duty, coming this November.