The Internet’s Gushing Over A Forgotten Tim Burton Film Just In Time For Halloween

There are few filmmakers who have perfected their style as much as Tim Burton has. His gothic aesthetic that’s rich with German Expressionist influence has become one of the most iconic looks in cinema. Though his latest outings haven’t always been critically well-received, he’s got a long list of films from earlier in his career that has stood the test of time. One film that is seeing a resurgence in time for Halloween is 1999’s Sleepy Hollow starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci.

The film isn’t Burton’s biggest critical darling as it only sits at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes but fans are starting to gain a new appreciation for it. Reddit has been ripe with positive takes regarding Sleepy Hollow with one fan calling it the “perfect Halloween movie.”

Burton’s film is based on one of the most famous horror short stories of all time The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. There have been numerous adaptations of the story, including a popular show on FOX that last for four-season from 2013 to 2017. However, Burton’s film may still be the fan-favorite adaptation.

Notably, Sleepy Hollow was one of the last films Burton made that didn’t feature a heavy dose of CGI. One fan pointed out that this version of Burton is vastly superior to the one we’ve seen in recent years.

Burton was known for creating unique and interesting sets for most of his early career so it’s strange that he would really embrace CGI later in his career. Regardless, Sleepy Hollow is filled to the brim with vintage Burton set design and is worth a watch during this Halloween season. Fun fact: Sleepy Hollow was shot by three-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki in one of his early Hollywood gigs.