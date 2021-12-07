‘The Last Duel’ one of the week’s most-pirated titles⏤millennials to blame?

Ridley Scott is in hilarious form recently, and he’s not even doing it on purpose. The curmudgeonly director has been on the press circuit for what feels like forever after The Last Duel and House of Gucci released within weeks of each other, and he clearly can’t be bothered anymore.

If he’s not calling the superhero genre “f*cking boring as sh*t”, then he’s literally telling reporters to go f*ck themselves while they’re praising how The Last Duel is much more historically accurate than either Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood. To top it all off, he blamed those pesky millennials and their cellphones for his 14th century epic recouping just $30 million of the rumored $100 million budget from theaters.

They might not have been able to tear themselves away from one device long enough to head to the theater and catch The Last Duel, but they may well have happily pirated it if recent data is any indication. According to tracker MUSO via Deadline, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Hawkeye were the most-pirated titles of the week once again, but The Last Duel was close behind in second place.

The first script from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in almost a quarter of a century hit PVOD last week, and those that didn’t head down to their local multiplex have added yet another layer of irony to Scott’s criticism by opting to rip The Last Duel from a torrent site instead.