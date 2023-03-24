Latest DC News: ‘Shazam!’ director David F. Sandberg is completely over fans as DC diehards debate horror must-haves

It’s been a great few weeks for DC fans. Every day, we get hints at what the future holds for the DC Universe, and we’re here for the horror shakeup. Fans are taking to Reddit to share their picks for the next nightmare-inducing character, nominating several and hashing out some awesome potential storylines. Netflix’s series Sweet Tooth dropped a new trailer for the upcoming second season. Fans of the comic-turned-TV show are ready for the closure a new season will bring after a cliffhanger ending.

Meanwhile, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has had enough of people taking his words out of context and toxic fans thinking they know more than him. The filmmaker took to Twitter to argue with fans over scenes he says are definitely not in the movie. The quarrelsome director remained quiet on another Twitter debate on his film, however, declining to weigh in on the less-than-thrilling meeting between Billy Batson and Diana Prince.

Solomon Grundy stars in ‘Frankenstein’

Image via DC Comics

With the absolute abundance of characters to choose from and the exciting direction James Gunn is heading in the DCU with out-of-left-field pick Swamp Thing, fans’ minds are buzzing with all the potential horror could lend to the new universe. Though Marvel has tried its hand at breaking into horror, even bringing on horror legends like Sam Raimi, the offerings given by the company never fully scratched the spooky itch. DC fans are totally here for the thrills and chills, and some Reddit users have nominated one Solomon Grundy as the next scream king. The grotesque, undying nursery-rhyme-made-man had several excellent pitches thrown around, and DC writers should take notes.

We get it, DC, Gal Gadot is out of everyone’s league

Image via Warner Bros.

Shazam just can’t seem to catch a break! Disparaging this box-office bomb has become a favorite pastime, and fans have found an endless well of complaints about the film. The latest revolves around the moment Billy Batson and Princess Diana meet. What could have been a beautiful moment between Gal Gadot’s iconic Wonder Woman and Zachary Levi’s decent personification of Shazam ended up leaving some fans feeling a bit icky. The joke at the end of the sequence had some Twitter users rehashing the deep-fake conversation around Gadot’s appearance in the film, with others wishing everyone would just be cool for a change.

David F. Sandberg is done with fans’ nonsense

Image via Warner Bros.

David F Sandberg is growing less and less patient with the DC fandom every day. The director has made no secret of how exhausting it is working under the microscope of the superhero fandom, and has been fending off attacks ever since Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to live up to expectations. Sandberg spent the better part of last night arguing with fans who believed they had seen a version of the movie that doesn’t exist, tersely reminding Twitter users that, as director, he knows better than them. Everyone hates being told how to do their job by nobodies, and with all the flak being thrown his way, we can only hope that arguing with strangers on the internet was cathartic for the filmmaker.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Netflix series gets a second season

Photo via Netflix

Outside of the usual DC fare, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth has dropped a teaser trailer for its second season. The series has flown under the radar so far and managed to avoid Netflix’s infamous chopping block. Set in an apocalyptic future that has been ravaged by a global pandemic, the series follows the young boy Gus — a half-animal/half-human child — as he searches for his mother. Rather than fungus-coated Borg zombies, Sweet Tooth’s plague is a terrible flu, a deadly fever with the added side effect of the hybrid children — or perhaps it’s the other way around. Gus is shepherded by a stoic but kind man who has been wandering the wilderness alone, ever since the death of his family. Season one ended on an incredibly dramatic note, so fans are rejoicing the series’ continuation, which premieres April 27.