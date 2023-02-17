The latest ‘Fantastic Four’ rumors might hint that the MCU is set to get its strongest hero yet

The arrival of the Fantastic Four into the MCU has had many Marvel fans wondering who could possibly take on the roles, especially after John Krasinski already had a crack in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Casting isn’t the only rumor floating about, as a new whisper from an inside source suggests we might be getting our most powerful hero yet.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have already confirmed that the upcoming reboot will not rehash the origins of the heroes; we’ve been there, done that. Following in the steps of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, we will meet the group a little later on, though if this new rumor suggests anything, it’s a lot later on indeed.

When we first met a variant of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness he was already middle-aged (Krasinski was in his early 40s when he took on the role) and told Wanda that he had children. It would seem that, regardless of whether Krasinski is back in the role or not, the next film could see the family at a similar point in their lives, and it could be that they have a child, or children, already.

Image via Marvel

This news comes by the way of Jeff Sneider, a senior film reporter for Collider, who spoke on the podcast The Hot Mic about how Reed Richards and Sue Storm are going to be parents. The news apparently came to him when he sent out a GIF that Saoirse Ronan would be taking on the role of Sue, only to have someone (we aren’t sure who) reach out to him to tell him it isn’t going to be her, with their reasoning being that they are casting someone slightly older.

In the comics, Sue and Reed have two children, Franklin and Valeria, both of whom possess superpowers that they inherited from their parents. It is Franklin that possesses the insane power, though, as he has the ability to warp reality, making him one of the most powerful beings even at a young age. We don’t know what age the children will be in the film (if what is asserted above is true) but a reality-warper sounds like a mighty powerful hero to go up against a multiversal tyrant like Kang.

It will be interesting to see if this happens, given that these characters have not yet been adapted for live-action before, but now fans have a whole new casting to potentially speculate about.