The Lost Boys Star Corey Feldman Says He Might Be Done With Acting

It sounds like you won’t be seeing Corey Feldman on the big screen much anymore. The star of classics like The Lost Boys, The Goonies, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter appears to be washing his hands with Hollywood. He outlined his plans in a recent interview with MovieWeb to mark his 50th birthday, during which he sounded thoroughly sick of the entertainment industry:

When asked about his upcoming performances, he said:

As far as the film front, yes, I’ve got a couple cameos. There’s a couple cameos on the way out, but they’re very brief, and that’s it. I have not decided if I even want to make another film. I have literally taken this as a giant reset. And that’s what this is all about. The 50 year mark for me is saying half of my life is now over, how do I want to spend the second half of it? And that’s going to unfold as the days present themselves, and I can’t tell you what the future holds.

That’s surprising, because only recently Feldman was pitching a Friday the 13th sequel. This would have seen his The Final Chapter character Tommy Jarvis taking the fight to Jason one last time, with Feldman envisioning a direct sequel to 1984’s The Final Chapter in the same style as the hit 2018 semi-reboot of Halloween.

Then again, Feldman hasn’t held back over the years about how he’s been mistreated by producers, especially when being exploited as a child star. The interviewer went on to press him on whether that means he’s fully retiring from acting:

I can’t tell you that I’ll ever star in another movie. I haven’t decided if I want to yet or not, because I feel like I’ve dedicated a lot of my life and a lot of my career to filmmaking, and I feel that I’ve been a bit overlooked. Don’t know that I want to dedicate any more of my life to something where I’m not being appreciated… I know that there’s appreciation for my past acting work, I’m not saying that there’s not, I’m just don’t really see myself begging for work.

A glance at Feldman’s recent movies perhaps indicates why he’s so disillusioned. He has just a handful of credits since 2013 and they consist of stinkers like The Zombie King, Corbin Nash, and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!. But probably the most telling is his self-produced 2020 documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which details how Feldman and Corey Hami were sexually abused while child stars in the 1980s.

After all that, it’s very understandable why Corey Feldman is ready to turn his back on Tinseltown and strike out in a new direction. Even so, he will be missed.