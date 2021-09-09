The Matrix Resurrections Ending Reportedly Sets Up For Matrix 5

The third entry in The Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions, was released in theaters back in 2003, a whopping 18 years ago. Now that a fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, has been confirmed for release in December, fans are wondering: will there be more? According to an exclusive report from Giant Freakin Robot, the answer is yes.

Inside sources tell the site that the final scene of Resurrections features Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) speaking to a new as-yet-unnamed character played by Neil Patrick Harris. In this scene, Neo and Trinity tell the character that a new battle is just beginning and then promptly fly off-screen. While it is possible this will appear in a post or mid-credits scene, it is believed that this will be the final scene of Lana Wachowski’s fourth film, before the credits roll.

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What is the new battle that’s just beginning? Assuming the report is accurate, fans will have to wait and see, but if Resurrections does set up a fifth Matrix film to follow, one can presume it’ll feature Neil Patrick Harris in a key role. The source told GFR that this closing scene is clearly and intentionally setting up The Matrix 5.

As for what to expect in this year’s installment, we haven’t heard much from the actors yet. But Keanu Reeves has said that the film is a love story, and not focused on the past. If that love story leads into the new battle in a potential fifth outing, then maybe The Matrix Resurrections is setting up another trilogy. Learn the truth when it hits theaters on December 22, 2021.