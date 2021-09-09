The Matrix: Resurrections Fans Not Happy Laurence Fishburne Isn’t Involved

As you’ve no doubt noticed given that it has been blowing up online from the second it touched down on the internet, the first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections arrived earlier today. It looks like a visually dazzling, thematically interesting and action-packed fourth installment, so let’s cross our fingers in the hopes that the long-awaited sequel is more like the original and a lot less like Reloaded and Revolutions.

You can imagine the sheer volume of fan theories set to spring up over the coming days, but one rumor that looks to be confirmed is Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a young version of Morpheus. The 35-year-old is one of the industry’s fastest-rising talents with a massive future, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans are not pleased that Laurence Fishburne isn’t involved.

Sooo… is Laurence Fishburne not in this one? 🙁 Damn pic.twitter.com/Asl6cRXC5R — 🎞📽🎬Finlay Wickens 🎬📽🎞 (@FinlayWickens) September 9, 2021

Also is this Morpheus or some new guy bc whilst I miss Laurence Fishburne he seems very fucking cool pic.twitter.com/B0xjdK06hF — Rats (@Trash_Ratss) September 9, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections trailer.



Its a lot to take in but I'm digging some of the potential awesome set pieces.



Also could they not get Laurence Fishburne?https://t.co/6vi95taCP4 — 🎮mattmanver2🎮 (@Mattmanver2) September 9, 2021

Reveling in the fact that Matrix 4 is a real thing but also insanely crushed that Laurence Fishburne isn't in it pic.twitter.com/zMCFpAJdrB — Rye. (@Orion_Bridges) September 7, 2021

Pretty bummed Laurence Fishburne isn’t in the new Matrix. There will probably be an explanation and it seems like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a new iteration of Morpheus. But Fishburne is my favorite part of that OG series. The fact he wasn’t contacted at all makes me sad. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 7, 2021

That trailer was exhilarating, would’ve been nice to see Laurence Fishburne reunited with the original cast, but I’m still excited for the new movie. pic.twitter.com/2zQ6MU97kz — Robert A. (@AndrewsonRobert) September 9, 2021

Of course, the actor revealed a long time ago that the reason he isn’t part of The Matrix: Resurrections is because he wasn’t invited, but at least we’ll get to see him re-team with Keanu Reeves in next summer’s John Wick: Chapter 4. Skewing younger with Morpheus will have a massive bearing on the plot, otherwise, they’d have just brought Fishburne back, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all ties together.

Regardless, there’s plenty to love about The Matrix: Resurrections footage, and after so much radio silence it’s a relief to see the marketing campaign explode into life with just three months to go until the movie comes to theaters and HBO Max.