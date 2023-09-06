The MCU has its work cut out in bringing Marvel’s most confusing superhero into live-action

The MCU does not appear to be slowing down when it comes to introducing more and more heroes from Marvel comics. Since the beginning of phase four, it has felt like non-stop introductions to characters such as Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and The Eternals, as well as the villainous Kang, but it isn’t stopping there. Fans are now wondering how on earth Marvel Studios is going to introduce one rather challenging hero into the mix.

The MCU could possibly be welcoming the arrival of a hero known as The Sentry, with rumors flying that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming Thunderbolts film with more rumors suggesting that he will be played by The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun. The Sentry is a character that came into existence in 2000, created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch. Though he may not have been in print that long compared to other heroes, he was written as having pre-dated even the Fantastic Four.

The character is a truly complex one, a being of immense power, similar to that of DC’s Superman but with a weakness that makes his powers almost redundant. When he is active as The Sentry, there is also Void, a darkness that infects his mind as well as the minds around him, driving him insane and killing millions. It turns out that Void is a part of The Sentry, otherwise known as Robert Reynold’s, repressed persona and the only way to be rid of it is to make Robert forget he was ever The Sentry.

It’s a confusing one for sure, and introducing this character and his backstory would be an extremely hard one. Now fans are wondering how they would handle it over on Reddit.

This fan has some ideas on how Marvel could bring him into the fold, having him predate the Avengers.

Or pulling on that multiversal thread is a possibility, though it feels like the multiverse is becoming a tool to just make everything work at this point, it’s almost lazy.

For many, they would rather not see the character altogether, wishing that Marvel had focused on some of the bigger names first.

This fan isn’t getting their hopes up.

Others started recommending other characters they would have rather seen over The Sentry, but we get what we get, so it’s looking like The Sentry it is.

We will have to wait for full confirmation though before we start hating it, as it seems fans are getting quicker and quicker to pre-judge everything coming out of Marvel Studios these days.