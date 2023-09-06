Home Marvel

The MCU has its work cut out in bringing Marvel’s most confusing superhero into live-action

Bringing this character to life is going to be a superhero-level challenge.

Image via Marvel Comics

The MCU does not appear to be slowing down when it comes to introducing more and more heroes from Marvel comics. Since the beginning of phase four, it has felt like non-stop introductions to characters such as Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and The Eternals, as well as the villainous Kang, but it isn’t stopping there. Fans are now wondering how on earth Marvel Studios is going to introduce one rather challenging hero into the mix.

The MCU could possibly be welcoming the arrival of a hero known as The Sentry, with rumors flying that he will be making an appearance in the upcoming Thunderbolts film with more rumors suggesting that he will be played by The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun. The Sentry is a character that came into existence in 2000, created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch. Though he may not have been in print that long compared to other heroes, he was written as having pre-dated even the Fantastic Four.

The character is a truly complex one, a being of immense power, similar to that of DC’s Superman but with a weakness that makes his powers almost redundant. When he is active as The Sentry, there is also Void, a darkness that infects his mind as well as the minds around him, driving him insane and killing millions. It turns out that Void is a part of The Sentry, otherwise known as Robert Reynold’s, repressed persona and the only way to be rid of it is to make Robert forget he was ever The Sentry.

It’s a confusing one for sure, and introducing this character and his backstory would be an extremely hard one. Now fans are wondering how they would handle it over on Reddit.

How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
by u/rcarroll271 in marvelstudios

This fan has some ideas on how Marvel could bring him into the fold, having him predate the Avengers.

Comment
by u/supernatlove from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

Or pulling on that multiversal thread is a possibility, though it feels like the multiverse is becoming a tool to just make everything work at this point, it’s almost lazy.

Comment
by u/sora2645 from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios
Comment
by u/matty_nice from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

For many, they would rather not see the character altogether, wishing that Marvel had focused on some of the bigger names first.

Comment
by u/itsnotnormal777 from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

This fan isn’t getting their hopes up.

Comment
by u/Nightingdale099 from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

Others started recommending other characters they would have rather seen over The Sentry, but we get what we get, so it’s looking like The Sentry it is.

Comment
by u/Flowethics from discussion How are they gonna handle Sentry’s backstory in the MCU?
in marvelstudios

We will have to wait for full confirmation though before we start hating it, as it seems fans are getting quicker and quicker to pre-judge everything coming out of Marvel Studios these days.

Laura Pollacco
About the author

Laura Pollacco

Laura Pollacco is Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered and has been deep diving into entertainment news for almost a full year. After graduating with a degree in Fashion Photography from Falmouth University, Laura moved to Japan, then back to England, and now back to Japan. She doesn't watch as much anime as she would like but keeps up to date with all things Marvel and 'Lord of the Rings'. She also writes about Japanese culture for various Tokyo-based publications.