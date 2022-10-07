The MCU has plenty of teams as it is, but one more awesome outfit surely wouldn’t hurt

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, the threats facing the franchise’s roster of superheroes will keep getting greater and more dangerous. With that in mind, it can’t be a coincidence that the mythology has more teams than ever on the way, with squad-based shenanigans looking to be a key part of the Multiverse Saga.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Jake Schrier’s Thunderbolts, and Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four are all gearing up to hit theaters between now and the end of 2024, and we haven’t even mentioned Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, never mind the continued teases of the Young Avengers, the Midnight Sons, or even The Marvels uniting Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan.

However, based on the positive reception to the idea being floated on the forums of Reddit, plenty of MCU mainstays would be more than happy to see one more unit added into the mix, if only because of the limitless potential it would possess.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































Click to zoom

As chance would have it, current favorite and regular scene-stealer Jimmy Woo acts as the Nick Fury-like figure of the team in the comic books, while Shang-Chi was also established as a key part of the group. Those are two heavy hitters right there, and should the current trajectory of the series continue to fall on gathering a number of good guys together to battle against a shared threat, then there’s no reason why Simu Liu’s in-development second solo adventure couldn’t introduce at least another Agent of Atlas or two into the equation.