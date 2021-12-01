The MCU’s favorite couple stuns in new photos
Tom Holland and Zendaya, Marvel’s fan-favorite couple, made their official debut on the red carpet this week at the Ballon D’Or football ceremony in Paris, France. The two Spider-Man: No Way Home stars confirmed their relationship earlier this year, after much speculation.
Of course, the two play a couple in the Spider-Man trilogy, as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively. The two characters were only an item towards the end of the second entry in the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Ironically, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also dated their co-stars, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, in their respective Spider-Man franchises.
Tom Holland turned up looking quite dapper with two of his brothers, Sam and Harry, accompanying him. Any one of the three would make a decent James Bond.
Fans of the couple took to the internet to celebrate their iconic outing.
Zendaya impressed fans with her Doctor Octopus-inspired Roberto Cavalli autumn/winter 2000 dress. The spine looks like part of the costume Alfred Molina wore in Spider-Man 2 and is set to wear again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which releases in theaters on Dec. 17.
It came as no surprise that most of the love was sent Zendaya’s way, as she has a history of slaying red carpets.
