The MCU’s newfound and unrequited love for ‘Rick and Morty’ clearly isn’t for everyone

We’d be willing to wager that Kevin Feige is a huge fan of animated cult favorite Rick and Morty, a hypothesis we’re basing entirely on how many high-profile Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have been awarded to veterans of the writing and/or production staff.

Michael Waldron served as the creator, lead writer, and executive producer of Loki before tackling Sam Raimi’s mind-bending sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the powers that be evidently hugely impressed by his work given the recent announcement he’s got the unenviable task of trying to hammer a script for Avengers: Secret Wars into serviceable shape.

Meanwhile, Jessica Gao has been riding a wave of buzz and backlash in equal measure as the chief creative force behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is both Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and the entire MCU’s lowest-rated project among users on the aggregation site at the same time.

Then there’s Jeff Loveness, who penned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before being tapped for Destin Daniel Cretton’s The Kang Dynasty, giving Rick and Morty veterans two TV shows, a pair of sequels, and a dual-pronged assault by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the space of a couple of years. However, some salty fans aren’t best pleased about it at all.

Ragging on projects that haven’t even been released or fully developed yet is par for the course when it comes to the MCU’s most vocal detractors, and while Doctor Strange 2 and She-Hulk definitely have their flaws, they’re not exactly the dumpster fires some would want you to believe, either. Maybe even more Rick and Morty vets will come onboard, because the three recruited so far have instantly endeared themselves to the top brass.