There are certain staples of the holiday season that have a place in millions of peoples’ homes year after year. One of these staples is the classic movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. And, soon, the grouchy green man will return to your television screens – though in a different way than you’re used to.

This time, instead of Christmas, “The Grinch” will be stealing lives in The Mean One, a big-screen horror adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss tale. Being an unauthorized parody, the film’s green-skinned antagonist is called “The Mean One,” while the person whom he stalks across “Newville” is called “Cindy You-Know-Who.”

Thankfully, Cindy is much older and stronger than her pint-sized predecessor. This shocking use of Fair Use is now available, and we’ll give you the answer as to where you can watch it faster than you can say “Hate, hate, hate, Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely.”

When did the Mean One get released?

The Mean One was released in the United States on December 9, 2022, in theaters. Like most modern movies, after its theatrical release, it made its way to streaming. Now, audiences can watch it from the comforts of their home and feel “all toasty inside”.

How to watch The Mean One

Courtesy of Atlas FIlms

The Mean One is currently available to stream on The Roku Channel. And, after a long wait, The Mean One will be available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on October 3, 2023.

This comes after a year-old false premise. The movie was originally supposed to be available to watch online, for free, when it was initially released. This could be due to the fact that the movie’s distributor was changed from XYZ Films to Atlas Film Distribution. Perhaps Atlas is the true Grinch.