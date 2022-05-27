The ‘Morbius’ nation wonders if meme culture can get them an entire franchise

If you’re an outsider looking in, then you’d be well within your rights to find yourself wondering what the hell is going on with the Morbius fandom. If you follow the news, then you’d know Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire was torn apart by critics and underwhelmed at the box office, but the internet tells a completely different story.

Daniel Espinosa’s hacked-apart comic book adaptation has been the meme that keeps on giving, with Morbius one of social media’s top trending topics almost every single day at this point. The overwhelming and completely unexpected love people have for the film is mind-blowing to say the least, but could it ultimately reap rewards in the long run?

So far, there’s been no word from Sony over whether or not the studio is even contemplating a second chapter in the Morbius saga, but one enterprising fan has wondered if meme culture will be able to single-handedly drag the vampiric superhero saga back from the brink and onto the big screen for further adventures.

Will Morbius be the first comic book franchise to be entirely carried by meme culture?😭 — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 26, 2022

Based on many of the replies, there’s a lot of hopeful Morbheads out there, and that’s without even mentioning the huge volume of Twitch channels that have taken the maligned misfire to their hearts, responding to one stream being taken down by bombarding the platform with dozens of others that do nothing else besides play Morbius on repeat.

These are very strange times we live in, but we’d love to see Sony announce Morbius 2 sooner rather than later while the craze is at is apex, if only to witness the internet implode in sheer unadulterated delirium.