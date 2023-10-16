‘The next core Avengers team’: Captain Marvel and She-Hulk leading the MCU’s first line of defense would send trolls into meltdown

It’s a question the Marvel-loving world has been asking ever since Tony Stark died and Steve Rogers retired in Avengers: Endgame — who will lead the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Unexpectedly, we’re now almost 20 projects into the Multiverse Saga and we still have no idea what the answer is. A compelling educated guess has now been made at what the new first line of defense for the MCU will look like in just a few short years, however, and if it is on the money, it’s going to cause a lot of heads to spin.

Redditor u/av32productions shared their personal prediction for what the next core Avengers lineup will be come Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, following the traditional six-hero structure of the team. As a mix of Phase Three veterans and Phase Four newcomers, the group is a well-balanced blend of all the heroes still running around the franchise at this point and a genuinely plausible pitch at who could feasibly become the new Iron Man, Cap, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Hulk.

According to this prediction, the next core Avengers team would be Captain Marvel, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Black Panther (Shuri), and She-Hulk.

Highly possible this lineup may be, but it’s also definitely the team roster most engineered to set off the trolls. Sadly, likely just by dint of being female heroes wandering into the traditionally masculine Avengers group, Carol Danvers, Shuri, and Jennifer Walters have all been hit by excessive backlash from some scary quarters of the internet. And even popular picks like Sam and Stephen Strange have faced some hate over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Multiverse of Madness. Shang-Chi, though? He’s good to go.

Unfortunately, we may not find out what the official New Avengers lineup is until The Kang Dynasty gets here in *checks Google* May 2026 (?!), but the odds are good it might look a little something like this.