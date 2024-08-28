‘Get ready for the most mid movie of the year’: The next James Bond director may be in sight, and fans are already rolling their eyes

As one of the biggest franchises in movie history, the stakes are always sky-high when it’s time to re-invent James Bond. The character has been played by a handful of brooding, charm-dripping heartthrobs over the last 62 years, but perhaps even more important than who’s in front of the camera is who is behind it, and attentions have now been turned towards All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger.

A recent Telegraph article reminded everyone who has been anxiously awaiting the casting announcement for the new James Bond — and in the process creating all kinds of rumors about all kinds of leading men — that before Eon and Amazon/MGM pick their next super spy, they have to get their writer-director combo just right.

Each new Bond must be distinct from its predecessor while retaining the dapper, oft-unbelievably skilled essence of the iconic British character. That’s not an easy balance to achieve and many have tried. The director is, therefore, a crucial piece in that puzzle and is typically given a lot more creative power than in similarly-scaled blockbusters.

Fans don’t seem too pleased about Berger’s hat being thrown into the ring, as it would crash their dreams of seeing fan-favorite director Christopher Nolan helm Bond’s highly-anticipated next chapter. “Shame they don’t have the guts to use Nolan, or Villeneuve, or Tarantino,” one person said. The Pulp Fiction director originally wanted to adapt Casino Royale in the ’90s but was refused the rights. As for Nolan, there have been multiple rumors about him wanting a piece of the cake.

“Oh boy, skeptical of this,” “Do not do this @007 thank you, much obliged,” and simply “No” were some other examples of less-than-enthusiastic responses to the Berger rumors.

Shame they don’t have the guts to use Nolan, or Villeneuve, or Tarantino. — Purple Jay (@007ina911) August 27, 2024 oh boy, skeptical of this — ryan (@i_so_late_) August 27, 2024

The most hyperbolic and largely unfair take, however, came from a fan who thinks Oscar-nominated Edward Berger would make “the most mid movie of the year” and that hiring him would show that “the franchise won’t take any risks.” While that last part might be true, as Berger isn’t exactly known for his distinct style of filmmaking and more so a consistent level of quality à la All Quiet On The Western Front, he has clearly demonstrated the perfect set of skills to make a great, thrilling action movie.

Historically, Bond has oscillated between a more cartoonish take on the hero and a self-serious cold-killer approach. Real emotions and a sense of fear were only ever unabashedly introduced in Craig’s iteration of the character. It’s hard to know where the character can go from here, as most possible versions of him seem to have already been explored. The only way it could really make a jump from this last tone and style would be to get someone with Tarantino’s bloody, dicey, pastiche brand of filmmaking behind the wheel, but then would it be a Bond film at all?

This dilemma is probably why it has taken so long to get the new Bond off the ground. According to the same Telegraph article, the studio currently has no script, no director, no star — not even a concept or location — and it has already been three years since No Time To Die. At this rate, it isn’t expected to hit theaters until late 2026, and that’s if they settle on an idea right away. Berger would be a safe bet, granted, but not an altogether bad one, no matter what dissenters might believe.

