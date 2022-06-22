‘The Office’ x ‘Minions’ is the crossover you’ve always wanted

Sometimes the most obvious thing in the world turns out to be the thing we wanted most of all. The girl next door. A beautiful spring day. A family dinner. A mash-up of The Office and the Minions from the Despicable Me Franchise.

This Office x Minions crossover is a dream that we've had since lunch and we're not giving it up now. pic.twitter.com/zZ3tIvYIGZ — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) June 22, 2022

One might wonder why we haven’t seen such an obvious crossover before. After all, the strange little creatures that serve as the henchmen of supervillains with a heart of gold, Gru, have been around since 2010, running concurrently with the beloved mockumentary sitcom. And of course, Gru himself is voiced by none other than Steve Carell, who portrayed Office manager Michael Scott.

Whatever the reasons it took so long, it has finally come to pass, and the Minions have made their way to Scranton and are now populating the offices of Dunder-Mifflin for your viewing pleasure. The Twinkie-Esque henchmen reprise all of the classic roles from the original series, including John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beasley, and, of course, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute.

Michael is played by Gru, naturally.

The video, which appeared on the Office’s official Peacock Twitter feed, features the Minions re-enacting one of the series-opening sequences. The short features plenty of call-outs to the show’s classic moments, including Dwight’s jello-encased stapler, Kevin’s tragic chili incident, the famous fire drill, and more, most of which are acted out by the principal minions, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob.

Although The Office has been off the air for nine years now, Peacock, NBC’s in-house streaming service, is now featuring “superfan” extended episodes of the show to subscribers. A perfect time to build a little synergy with NBCUniversal subsidiary Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise.

The newest installment of the franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, hits theaters on July 1.