The official ‘Glass Onion’ account is suspiciously curious to hear ‘Knives Out 3’ casting suggestions

After the global success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, we suspect Netflix is feeling pretty happy with its reported $469 million purchase of the film and its untitled sequel, Knives Out 3. Benoit Blanc’s next case is currently in development, with Johnson confirming in November that he’s begun writing the script.

Both Knives Out and Glass Onion featured ensemble casts made up of some of the most charismatic and talented actors working today, and we expect the third entry will be no different. Exactly who that should be remains unknown, though the middle chapter’s official Twitter account has now asked the viewing public who they want to see thrown into the next tangled whodunnit:

I’m curious 👀 https://t.co/xjUPZjQ8Gl — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 29, 2022

These are all solid choices:

Johnson wouldn’t go wrong with any of these A-listers:

Allison Janey, Jennifer Coolidge, Octavia Spencer, Annie Hathaway, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Gosling,Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Samuel Jackson, Idris Elba,Chitwetel Ejiofor and Jared Leto. — Kim Brechin (@ckimbrechin) December 29, 2022

Though the world is not ready for a Jinkx Monsoon murder mystery:

*Hong Chau

*Diego Luna

*Rahul Kohli

*Michael Wincott

*Lupita Nyong'o

*Tilda Swinton

*Jinkx Monsoon — A.Z. Madonna (@knitandlisten) December 29, 2022

Another four strong contenders:

Walk with me please pic.twitter.com/i0VllGycj1 — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) December 29, 2022

Oscar Isaac seems like a complete no-brainer for Knives Out:

My dream cast for Knives Out 3 pic.twitter.com/gT1qMCJQvk — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) December 29, 2022

The campaign for a fuzzier Knives Out continues to gather momentum:

This is the correct answer. — Miss Piggy's Substitute Personal Assistant (@BlackLegNami) December 29, 2022

And finally, we genuinely believe Adam Sandler would be a great choice, as he’s proved time and time again that when he actually commits to a role he delivers the goods:

It’s still very early days for Knives Out 3, but after Glass Onion, we’re sure Netflix will do everything in its power to fast-track the next crime caper through production and give it the casting budget it deserves. If all goes well, we anticipate the shoot beginning at some point in 2023, with the film landing in time for the 2024 holiday season.

Here’s hoping Benoit Blanc once again returns in style.