The reviews of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ are in

Illumination is gearing up to launch the next adventure in the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru to start off July and ahead of this date the first reviews are in — but they aren’t all positive.

Many critics have now had a chance to see the animated film and overall it is currently sitting at 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer with 37 reviews lodged.

While scores do vary drastically, most appear somewhere in the middle of the scale praising the film for achieving the goal of appealing to its audience, children, with just enough pop culture nods and gags that will keep adults from falling asleep.

As the name suggests, Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to provide more insight into the growth of Gru to become the supervillain we know in Despicable Me. Because of this, many critics shared that the story is somewhat underbaked.

For the critics who praised the film, it seems that where Minions: The Rise of Gru succeeds is in the very core component of the film, the Minions. These characters appear to be up to the same antics that they are known and loved for — be it with little growth.

While the verdict may seem up in the air at this point we should receive more clarity once fans get their chance to see and review the film for themselves.

If you’re eager to catch the film in cinemas Minions: The Rise of Gru will arrive on July 1.