The Rock rolls back support for Joe Rogan after N-word clips resurface

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an almost universally accepted figure to Americans to the extent many consider him a potential future president, but the businessman and star recently admitted his backing of Joe Rogan was not great.

The divisive comedian, UFC commentator and former Fear Factor host has headlined his own show The Joe Rogan Experience show since 2009 across a variety of internet platforms. It is currently on Spotify and since its inception has been criticized by many for allegedly peddling misinformation and conspiracy theories. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has reached a peak and in the last few weeks, a number of musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have asked the audio streaming service to remove their music if they are unwilling or unable to remove the topical content Rogan has created.

The podcaster had attempted to calm the storm with an explanatory video on Instagram Sunday in which he said he was interested in telling the truth and having great conversations. Here, Johnson wrote what Rogan said was “perfectly articulated”, “great stuff” and he looked forward to drinking together tequila someday on an episode in the future.

This did not ease tensions and on Friday musician India Arie highlighted various clips from the show on Instagram where he used the N-word over the course of its existence. He uttered it more than 20 times. Rogan later said instances were taken out of context and apologized while admitting it looks horrible in a video posted yesterday on Instagram. This was enough for Johnson and after being keyed in by Don Winslow, the actor noted that it was a teachable experience for him.

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me.



Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

The Joe Rogan Experience is still available on Spotify as of this story being filed. Though this could change, as Mother Jones and others reported today, more than 50 episodes with a variety of figures have been pulled from the platform.