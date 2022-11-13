The single least popular part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already appears to have been settled on

At a hefty 161 minutes, there’s a lot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to go around, even if the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does tend to feel overstuffed to near-breaking point on occasion.

To be fair, that’s to be expected when Ryan Coogler’s sequel needs to pay tribute to the passing and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, further the in-canon narrative that picks up after T’Challa’s death, introduce a key new player in Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, debut Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and lay the foundations for Disney Plus series Ironheart, as well as delivering a worthy successor to a Best Picture-nominated opening chapter that captured the imagination of fans around the world.

The consensus is that Wakanda Forever ticks off most of those boxes in suitably spectacular fashion, but there’s one element of the movie that’s already shaping up to go down in the history books as its least popular element, with a large number of viewers having shared the exact same sentiment.

I feel like the Ross stuff was completely unnecessary perhaps reshoots?



The original plot leak got everything right except the Dr doom post credit who hired the science expedition team that set off Namor and the Ross+Val stuff wasn't. — Lil Rizky (@lilrizk) November 13, 2022

–

Poorly paced, drags a lot

Reshot sections are obvious

The Ross/Val sections so unnecessary could have made the movie 15-20 mins shorter. — Lil Rizky (@lilrizk) November 13, 2022

my only complain about bp is that needed more of aneka/ayo and less of ross and val 👍 — bre (@TH0RJANE) November 13, 2022

Namor is a top MCU villain performance, but totally agree there’s too much plot bloat inserted to tee up other movies/shows. Both the Ross/Val plot and the lack of development for Ironheart. Shuri was also too OP.



It was a beautiful movie just like the first but bloated for sure — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 13, 2022

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip























Click to zoom

-Angela Bassett was perfect in every scene

-Dominique Thorne is perfectttttt as Ironheart

-Easily one of the best credit scenes

-Everett Ross and Val were not needed at all wish they cut those scenes felt like forced MCU

-Final battle was a little quick but still loved it pic.twitter.com/tZhJFdY6mh — andy💘 (@bigpinkfart) November 13, 2022

I was fine with Riri's involvement but everything involving Ross and Val was unnecessary. Or could have been made into a post-credits trailer if absolutely needed for later. — Sean O’Connor (@soconnor76) November 13, 2022

Definitely could’ve had the movie without Val but Ross had to be in it for sure — Sam (@SamNotSamuell) November 12, 2022

…and some of the new characters like Riri are woefully underused. The subplot with Val and Ross is frustrating, an MCU stepping stone in an otherwise concentrated plot, filled to the brim with merely hinting at the future. — Traveling Salesman (@OpenMothersMale) November 12, 2022

It was a surprise to discover that Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val used to be married, even if it also felt completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. Then again, the freshly-introduced dynamic could be revisited in everything from Secret Invasion to Thunderbolts, so we’re interested to see if there’s a plan in place looking at where Ross ended up by the time the credits rolled on Wakanda Forever.

However, it’s clear that the next stage of the pair’s intertwined journey has some work to do in order to win everybody over.