The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscars discourse has begun
Kevin Feige recently claimed that there’s definitely bias from the Academy Awards towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his comments stirred up a hornet’s nest of online debate.
Obviously, the architect of the franchise will be firm in his belief that it deserves all of the trophies under the sun, but you’d be very hard-pressed to make a convincing argument for any of the MCU’s movies outside of Black Panther to be deemed worthy of a Best Picture nomination. Marvel did submit Avengers: Endgame in virtually all of the major categories, though, only to receive a solitary nod for visual effects.
Undeterred, enthusiastic Spider-Man: No Way Home supporters are adamant that the slice of crowd-pleasing multiversal madness should receive Oscar recognition, as you can see below.
Is Spider-Man: No Way Home in with a shot at making the Best Picture shortlist? Will Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers land a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination? Are Tom Holland and Willem Dafoe destined for Best Actor and Supporting Actor shouts? In a word, no.
It’s a very good movie without a doubt, one of the best we’ve ever seen from Marvel Studios, but the chances of Spider-Man: No Way Home being showered in awards season glory and praise are more fanciful than anything else.