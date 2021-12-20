The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscars discourse has begun

Kevin Feige recently claimed that there’s definitely bias from the Academy Awards towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his comments stirred up a hornet’s nest of online debate.

Obviously, the architect of the franchise will be firm in his belief that it deserves all of the trophies under the sun, but you’d be very hard-pressed to make a convincing argument for any of the MCU’s movies outside of Black Panther to be deemed worthy of a Best Picture nomination. Marvel did submit Avengers: Endgame in virtually all of the major categories, though, only to receive a solitary nod for visual effects.

Undeterred, enthusiastic Spider-Man: No Way Home supporters are adamant that the slice of crowd-pleasing multiversal madness should receive Oscar recognition, as you can see below.

I wish #MCU films were taken more seriously by awards groups like the #Oscars. I’d nominate SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME for Adapted Screenplay and @TomHolland1996 for Best Actor 👏🏼 … sue me Oscar blogosphere. I’m serious!@SpiderManMovie #SpiderManNoWayHome #TomHolland @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/rFr2nEGOZk — Robert Licuria (@robertlicuria) December 17, 2021

Not that it would ever happen, but it would be extremely funny if Willem Dafoe got an Oscar nomination for No Way Home and not The Lighthouse — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) December 18, 2021

Tom Holland deserves an Oscar for his phenomenal performance in #NoWayHome idc if it’s a superhero movie this was ACTING! pic.twitter.com/U8Mdat8MB7 — seonho’s dimples timmy’s curls (@fmasistahood) December 19, 2021

Tom Holland deserves a fckin Oscar for #NoWayHome, legendary performance pic.twitter.com/OiQhnjQ2Ei — Slyth 🎬 🎄☃️🎅 (@slythwalker_28) December 19, 2021

Who wants to reasonably explain to me y Tom Holland’s performance in #SpiderMan #NoWayHome shouldn’t be considered for a LEAD ACTOR OSCAR??? pic.twitter.com/qwHeI3SpFw — ❄️🎅🏾🎄Merry ☃️Kolbsmas🎅🏾🎄❄️ (@kolbytoldme) December 19, 2021

New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' image reveals first look at Willem Dafoe 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

these two deserve an oscar for their performance in Spider-Man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/WkANXRG98b — Pranto (@notpranto) December 19, 2021

I mean this without any hint of irony…



Oscars for your consideration, Best Original Score – Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home).https://t.co/9sXkCX6Nhu — Grant Porkwallet #LicoricePizzaSweep (@grantpaulsen20) December 19, 2021

SOMEONE from #nowayhome needs an oscar but specifically willem dafoe and tom holland pls and thank you — ashley – saw nwh (@queencirilla) December 20, 2021

As much as the acting and direction were awesome, the writing of this movie needs an Oscar win #NoWayHome — Mark C (@TTKKane) December 20, 2021

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home in with a shot at making the Best Picture shortlist? Will Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers land a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination? Are Tom Holland and Willem Dafoe destined for Best Actor and Supporting Actor shouts? In a word, no.

It’s a very good movie without a doubt, one of the best we’ve ever seen from Marvel Studios, but the chances of Spider-Man: No Way Home being showered in awards season glory and praise are more fanciful than anything else.