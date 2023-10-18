The Star Wars legend you didn’t know was in Mortal Kombat

If you’re a Star Wars fan and a lover of fighting games, you’ll probably be interested to learn that one of the greatest lightsaber wielders mixed it up with the warriors of Mortal Kombat!

In 1999, Phantom Menace introduced the world to Darth Maul, arguably one of the most badass characters in the whole Star Wars franchise. With his satanic face, dual-bladed lightsaber, and epic fighting style, Maul made one of the most emphatic debuts in sci-fi history.

In the first prequel movie, Maul is portrayed by Scottish actor and martial artist Ray Park. However, before he kicked Jedi butt on Naboo, he was throwing hands as a god of thunder.

Ray Park had multiple roles in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Image via New Line Cinema

In 1997, New Line Cinema released the Citizen Kane of live-action adaptations — okay, I’ll stop. While Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was a massive, massive dud, it proved to be quite the opportunity for a young Ray Park. It was his first part in a film, and he acted as a stunt double for Rayden, played by James Remar (via Turner Classic Movies). I mean, it was already pretty obvious Remar wasn’t doing those crazy flips when fighting those two ninjas on Outworld, but knowing it’s Ray Park is pretty insane.

According to IMDb, Park also served as a stunt double for Robin Shou, who played Liu Kang; additionally, the Scottish actor is also listed as doing some work as the fearsome Baraka and as “Raptor #3,” one of the ninjas Rayden fought. (This might explain that when the Reptile-like attackers show up, they’re three of them. But when they actually fight Rayden, there’s only two; even the great Ray Park can’t do that type of double duty!)

After Mortal Kombat and Star Wars, Park joined the X-Men franchise as the creepy and deadly Toad, once again getting the opportunity to lay the smackdown on our favorite heroes.