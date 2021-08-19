The Suicide Squad Face The Justice League In Epic Fan Art

We live in a weird world where the Suicide Squad have got two theatrically released movies and the Justice League’s only had one. Similar to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, DC has managed to turn Task Force X into a globally famous super-team. And, just like the Guardians eventually teamed up with the Avengers, could the Squad ever face off against the League in the DCEU? There aren’t any current plans for it, but going by this fan art, it would be an epic confrontation.

Digital artist Malcolm Kenneth AKA @sweenystarlord shared this incredible poster for a movie adaptation of the incoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The artist has imagined the project as a follow-up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, so this poster brings back the survivors of that film along with a fan favorite from the 2016 original and another iconic DC supervillain.

As led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the Squad includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Ratcatcher II (Daniella Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Deadshot (Will Smith), and Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello). On the other side is Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). The only founding League member missing is the Flash (Ezra Miller).

It’s currently unclear if there will be a Suicide Squad 3 or not. While Gunn’s standalone sequel received overwhelming acclaim, it disappointed at the box office, failing to earn even as much as the 2016 flick made on its first day in its entire run so far. Meanwhile, another Justice League is a possibility, but it won’t happen for a few years yet.

At least The Suicide Squad is getting a spinoff. John Cena stars in the Peacemaker TV series, coming to HBO Max in 2022.