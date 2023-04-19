The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sees Jack Black score a surprising career first

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has reached a new milestone, two weeks after its theatrical release. This time, this film’s latest achievement also marks a career first for Bowser voice actor Jack Black.

Billboard reported that the song, “Peaches” placed itself on this week’s Hot 100 at 83, just under Tyler, The Creator’s “Sorry Not Sorry.” This is a first for Black, since this is the maiden song he’s ever performed that made its way to the Billboard charts. Is there a chance for the song to rise higher? Maybe. At the moment, “Peaches” received nearly 17 million streams on Spotify, and placed itself on the iTunes charts since The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released.

Screengrab via Bilboard

Black revealed in an interview with IGN that “Peaches” was improvised during his recording session with the film’s directors. The actor admitted how funny it was to see this menacing turtle show his softer side through song, and was surprised to see it in the film.

“Peaches” has accumulated so much success since its release that Universal Pictures announced it was eligible for an Oscar for Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Song category. Considering how it became a viral hit and has now charted on Billboard, fingers crossed it receives recognition from the Academy.

As of writing, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned over $710 million at the box office worldwide, receiving high praise from fans, with an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. If you want to see Black perform this Billboard-charting hit, the film is still available to be viewed in theaters.