The surviving squaddies unite in throwback ‘The Suicide Squad’ set pic

As production wraps on his next — and possibly last — Marvel movie, James Gunn has shared a throwback set photo from his first DC film. Before returning to the House of Ideas to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which just completed filming earlier this month, Gunn hopped over to the Distinguished Competition to direct The Suicide Squad, the standalone sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 offering.

The result was easily one of the most acclaimed DCEU entries to date. Though it failed to light up the box office, critics and fans alike loved TSS‘s irreverent tone but also the way Gunn got us to care about its oddball cast of characters, meaning we mourned those who perished in the fight against Starro the Conqueror and cheered on those who made it to the credits alive.

And in this newly revealed set pic, Gunn is depicted posing with three of the surviving Task Force X-ers, as well as one that fans really wish had survived. “On the Jotunheim lot with [the Suicide Squad],” Gunn wrote as a caption to the image, which also features Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Idris Elba (Bloodsport).

Despite being four of the movie’s most popular characters, alongside King Shark, we’ve yet to see any of these guys again in the DCEU to date. Thankfully, there are a couple of places they could appear next. Gunn is working on a second season of Peacemaker, which managed to transform John Cena’s anti-hero into a fan-favorite himself, as well as a spinoff for Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

Chris Smith could easily team up with one of his old teammates as Peacemaker continues or else Waller could re-recruit Bloodsport and co. in her own show. And hopefully Margot Robbie can twist some DC exec’s arm into giving us that Harley/Poison Ivy romcom we all want. For now, though, you can relive The Suicide Squad by streaming it on HBO Max.